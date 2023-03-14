STUDENT NEWS: March 14, 2023

Johnson helped nonprofit

Paige Johnson, a marketing major from Park Rapids who is attending Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., was part of an effort between the college and an area foundation.

Students applied what they learned in the classroom to help enhance the marketing efforts for a local non-profit.

“We had to do some research about the Aberdeen Area Community Foundation to find out who they served, what their mission and values were as a company, and then apply knowledge that we learned from the textbooks to morph and mold into what they wanted it to look like," she said.

The project helped students build their portfolios, acquire new skills and network with potential employers while helping the client refresh their branding.

MSU Mankato Dean’s List

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the fall semester at Minnesota State University include four area students.

Students on the High Honor list for achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average were Kayla Waaraniemi of Menahga and Natalie Kinkel of Park Rapids.

Jack Simmons of Park Rapids and Maya Lake of Sebeka were named to the Honor List for earning a 3.5 to 3.99 average.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

St. Cloud State graduates

Two Park Rapids students graduated from St. Cloud State University recently.

Jack Landquist graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice studies, and Justine Opsal graduated Cum Laude with an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts and sciences.

Other Dean’s List honors

Anabelle Andres of Park Rapids was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's List for the fall term for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 16 credit hours.

Khai Branham of Becida was named to Saint Mary's Dean's List for fall semester for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Jacob Foss, the son of Randy and Marla Foss of Laporte, earned a place on the St. Olaf College Dean's List for the fall semester for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Jaxson Lund of Park Rapids was named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester for earning a 3.5 semester grade point average or higher while taking a minimum of 12 credits.