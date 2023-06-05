99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: June 5, 2023

Today at 11:48 AM

NDSU Dean’s List

Several area students earned a place on the North Dakota State University spring dean’s list at North Dakota State University.

Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify. For the semester, 3,620 students made the list. Students are listed by their hometown.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly and Molly Massar;

Menahga: Julia Besonen, Torrey Carlson, Quinn Hunter, Lars Keranen, Haley Newhouse and Elise Torma;

Nevis: Jack Johnson and

Park Rapids: Amber Gabriel and Kiergon Wilkins.

Other honors:

Claire Biessener of Akeley has earned a place on the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for completing 12 semester credits while achieving at least a 3.50 grade point average.

