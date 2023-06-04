99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: June 4, 2023

Celebrating area student accomplishments.

Today at 6:59 AM

MSU Mankato graduates

Two area students graduated recently from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Elizabeth Nelson of Nevis earned her B.A. in Scandinavian studies and Natalie Kinkel of Park Rapids graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in dental hygiene.

Aho graduates with B.A. degree

Annika Aho of Menahga graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls on May 21.

Other academic honors

Scott Smith of Park Rapids qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2023 spring semester at Dakota State University (DSU) in Madison, S.D., by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Tristin Persons, Park Rapids, was named to the Bismarck State College President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester for maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes.

Paige Johnson, Park Rapids, was named to the Dean’s List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for earning at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

