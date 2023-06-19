STUDENT NEWS: June 19, 2023

MN Connections Academy graduates

Kamryn Markert of Park Rapids and Paige Schuft of Nevis are high school graduates from Minnesota Connections Academy. The online public school is tuition free. The class of 2023 is the 15th graduating class for the virtual school that serves students in grades K-12.

MSUM Dean’s List

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2023. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor. Students and their hometown or town where they attended high school are listed below.

Park Rapids: Nathan Kendall, Isabelle Villarreal, Nicholas Canfield, Amber Berndt and Caleb David;

Nevis: Marissa Engst;

Menahga: Zachary Floyd, Anna Besonen, Olivia Yliniemi, Courtney Koebernick, Allyson Ohlgren, Christian Johnson, Hope Shepersky and Katrina Bajumpaa;

Sebeka: Mallory Ritari, Nathan Granroth Nathan, Rachael Smith, Madison Jarvi and Amanda Clasen.

Other honors

Isaiah Guida of Park Rapids was named to the Honors List at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.