STUDENT NEWS: June 17, 2023

U of M Duluth Dean’s List

Several area students were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth Dean's List for spring semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits. Students and their hometowns are Madeline Mitchell (Akeley), Breanna Hoffart (Lake George), Ava Isaacson (Nevis) and Henry Korfmacher (Park Rapids).

Alexandria Tech Dean’s List

Several area students earned a place on the Alexandria Technical & Community College Dean's List this spring for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits. Students and their hometowns are: Kayli Bessler (Lake George), Caitlyn Stute (Laporte) and Austin Ahrendt, Eli Lewis and Jade Rypkema (Nevis).

Alexandria Tech Graduates

The following students graduated from Alexandria Technical & Community College recently.

Akeley:

Edison Kramer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences;

Menahga:

Kyle Skoog,Associate of Applied Science, Mechatronics;

Nevis:

Ian Ahrendt, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Megan Lindow, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tyler Lindow, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences and Samara Walker, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences;

Osage:

Robert Henderson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences;

Park Rapids: Lydia Bjorklund, diploma, law enforcement career transition; Marissa Engst, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sonja Habedank, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alesha Hellkamp; Associate of Applied Science, law enforcement and Nikolas Opsal, diploma, law enforcement career transition;

Sebeka: Raney Byman, certificate in retail management; Anton Jarvi; certificate in retail management; Madison Jarvi, Certificate, Retail Management and Raegan Jarvi, certificate in retail management; Summer 2022

St. Cloud State Dean’s List

Tanner Eischens of Park Rapids and Eion Ness of Sebeka earned a place on the St. Cloud State University Dean’s List for spring semester dean's list for achieving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Central Lakes Honors List

Central Lakes College of Brainerd and Staples, recently announced its spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. Students are listed by their hometown.

Akeley: Sydney Hoopman, President's List;

Menahga: Alayna Day, President's List and Louisa Etter, Dean's List;

Nevis: Haley Kerr, President's List;

Park Rapids: Athina Hjermstad, President's List; Shelly Juaire, Dean's List and Riley Pike, Dean's List and

Sebeka: Lucas Brownell, President's List and Lucas Fisher, President's List.

Other honors

Rebecca Tormanen of Menahga earned a place on the spring semester Chancellor's List at the University of Minnesota Crookston for attaining a 4.0 grade point average while completing 12 or more letter-graded credits.

Chelsey Koebernick of Menahga was named to the spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Crookston for attaining at 3.66 GPA or higher while completing 12 or more letter-graded credits.