STUDENT NEWS: June 11, 2023

Minnesota State Tech grads

Minnesota State Community and Technical College recently announced its spring 2023 graduates. Students are listed by their hometown.

Menahga: Ivan Crocker, Seth Isola, Melinda Kyllonen, Elizabeth Lake, Megan Skoog, Ryan Tolkkinen, Evan Wisuri and Alendra Ylitalo.

Nevis: Angela French and Ashley Robbins.;

Osage: Samuel Jackola, Henry Salmen and Sadie Tolkkinen.

Park Rapids: Jacqueline Chase, Mikailey Clark, Brody Hagen, Autumn Kietzman, Lyvia Livermore, Aleka London and Allyson Parliman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebeka: Jeannie Arthur, Mason Heino, April Kerkvliet, Ava Rathcke, Shiann Richter, Deanna Sjolie and Kylynn Warmbold.

St. Scholastica Graduates

Two area students graduated from the College of St. Scholastica this spring.

Alexandra Hoopman of Akeley earned her BA in psychology and Nicole Nelson of Akeley earned her BS degree in nursing.

St. Scholastica Dean’s List

Several area students earned a place on the College of St. Scholastica spring Dean's List for achieving a 3.75 grade point average or above. Students and their hometowns are as follows:

Akeley: Alexandra Hoopman and Nicole Nelson of Akeley;

Nevis: Jeffery Haas and Kali Oelschlager;

Laporte: Emma Mischke of Laporte, and

Park Rapids: Kelsey Berghuis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other honorsAnnika Aho from Menahga was named to the University of Sioux Falls spring Dean's List.

Sierra Wroolie of Akeley was named to the Iowa State University Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of a3.50 or higher.