STUDENT NEWS: July 9, 2023

Today at 6:41 AM

Central Lakes graduates

Several area students graduated from Central Lakes College with campuses in Brainerd and Staples. High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Akeley: Isaiah Haas (certificate, emergency medical response technician, high honors);

LaPorte:Grace Schafbuch (Associate of Arts, honors);

Menahga: Louisa Etter (Associate of Arts, high honors), Tirzah Olson (Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, accountant, honors), Aleksi Wuollet (Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, diesel equipment technician);

Nevis: Lindsey Bennett (Associate of Arts), Haley Kerr, Associate of Arts, high honors);

Park Rapids: Taylor Edelman (Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, heavy equipment operation & maintenance, honors), Athina Hjermstad (Associate of Arts, Spanish transfer pathway, high honors);

Sebeka: Lucas Brownell (Associate of Arts, high honors), Lucas Fisher (certificate, emergency medical response technician, honors), Bailee Palmer (Associate of Arts, certificates in criminal justice and law enforcement skills, honors).

Other honors

Jaxson Lund of Park Rapids was named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester for earning a 3.5 or higher semester grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 credits.

Madeline Wolf of Park Rapids was named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean's List.

Ryan Kern of Park Rapids was named to the Presidents’ List at the Minnesota State College Southeast with campuses in Red Wing and Winona for spring semester for taking a minimum of 12 credits and achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above.

.

