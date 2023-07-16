STUDENT NEWS: July 16, 2023

Northland Community Tech Honors

Kortni Kerby and Taylor Sautbine earned a place on the President’s List at Northland Community & Technical College during the spring semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Brandt awarded scholarship

Hunter Brandt of Park Rapids has received a $1,500 Delsie Holmquist Memorial Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Hunter is a graduate of Park Rapids Area High School. His parents are Nicole and Matthew Brandt.