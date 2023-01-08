99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Automatically Generated
STUDENT NEWS: January 8, 2023

January 08, 2023 10:56 AM
MStateTech graduates

The following area students are among the fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

Menahga: Tucker Ament, CISCO networking certificate; Elizabeth Halonen, AS degree in nursing, Kate Hendrickson, AA in liberal arts & sciences; Alex Hillstrom, AS degree in nursing; Kristy Hillukka, AA degree in liberal arts & sciences; Amanda Lake, AA in liberal arts & sciences and Kari Marschall, AA in liberal arts & sciences.

Nevis: Jamie Focht, LPN to associate degree nursing bridge and Erica Van Cleave, nail technician certificate.

Park Rapids: Christina Candelaria, LPN to Associate Degree Nursing Bridge; Gabriela Gutierrez, nail technician certificate; Brody Hagen, accounting transfer pathway and Jacob Zinniel, AA in liberal arts & sciences.

Sebeka: Audrey Frisbie, AAS in cardiovascular technology-invasive and Amy Savela, AA in liberal arts & sciences.

