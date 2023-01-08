STUDENT NEWS: January 8, 2023
MStateTech graduates
The following area students are among the fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Menahga: Tucker Ament, CISCO networking certificate; Elizabeth Halonen, AS degree in nursing, Kate Hendrickson, AA in liberal arts & sciences; Alex Hillstrom, AS degree in nursing; Kristy Hillukka, AA degree in liberal arts & sciences; Amanda Lake, AA in liberal arts & sciences and Kari Marschall, AA in liberal arts & sciences.
Nevis: Jamie Focht, LPN to associate degree nursing bridge and Erica Van Cleave, nail technician certificate.
Park Rapids: Christina Candelaria, LPN to Associate Degree Nursing Bridge; Gabriela Gutierrez, nail technician certificate; Brody Hagen, accounting transfer pathway and Jacob Zinniel, AA in liberal arts & sciences.
Sebeka: Audrey Frisbie, AAS in cardiovascular technology-invasive and Amy Savela, AA in liberal arts & sciences.
ADVERTISEMENT