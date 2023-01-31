STUDENT NEWS: January 31, 2023

Lindow graduates

Melissa Lindow of Nevis graduated recently from The College of St. Scholastica with a MBA in rural healthcare.

NDSU Dean’s List

The following area students earned a place on the fall Dean’s List at North Dakota State University for achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly, Molly Massar and Anikka Takkunen;

Menahga: Julia Besonen, Torrey Carlson, Meagan Holtz, Lars Keranen, Trinidy Meech, Haley Newhouse, Elise Torma and Zachariah Van Batavia;

Nevis: Jack Johnson, Keely Peterson and Kiergon Wilkins and

Sebeka: Alexa Graphenteen.

Other Honors

Paige Johnson of Park Rapids earned a place on the Dean’s List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for the fall semester for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Kamree Carlson and Cameron Hoyt of Park Rapids earned a place on the Dean’s List for fall semester at the University of Jamestown for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.

Madeline Guida of Park Rapids was named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Ava Isaacson of Nevis earned a place on the University of Minnesota Duluth Dean's List for fall semester by achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

Janie Tormanen of Menahga was named to the fall semester Chancellor's List at the University of Minnesota Crookston for completing 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Abigail Morris of Park Rapids was named to the fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Crookston for completing 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average or higher.