STUDENT NEWS: January 3, 2023

MState Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College recently announced academic honors for fall 2022.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester. Students named to the President's List have an asterisk after their name.

Area students who achieved academic honors are:

Menahga: Aili Anderson, Jaclyn Bloomquist, Robert Bloomquist, Ivan Crocker, Alayna Day*, Ava Etzler, Kate Hendrickson, Karen Hillstrom*, Carter Hillukka, Lane Hillukka, Faythe Honga, Micah Klein, Aaron Lake*, Amanda Lake*, Hannah Martin, Austen Simonson*, Kinsey Skoog, Mariah Skoog*, Megan Skoog*, Ina Wisuri, Alendra Ylitalo* and Sophia Ylitalo*;

Nevis: Amy Arnemann, Cody Barr, Angela French, Julia Harmon* and Sheila Keiser*;

Osage: Theodore Jackola, Janelle Lehto*, Henry Salmen, Reino Salmen and Morgan Swanson*;

Park Rapids: Megan Alden*, Natalie Backmann*, Elias Bervig, Avery Cederstrom, Jacqueline Chase*, Mikailey Clark, Pierce DeBlieck*, Kassidy Ennen*, MaKayla Greeno, Victoria Hanson*, Evelyn Hawn*, Jessica Johnson, Charity Kern*, Autumn Kietzman*, Noah Larson*, Lyvia Livermore*, Aleka London*, Natalia Lopez*, Malachi Martin, Makenzie Mitchell, Allyson Parliman, Morgan Stone* and Amanda Walker; and

Sebeka: Christopher Dufault*, Audrey Frisbie*, Avory Haman*, Bailey Haman*, Mason Heino, April Kerkvliet, Alexa Kern, Brady Lake, Maci Lake*, Teagen Lee, Otto Mattson*, Elyse Ness, Mandy Quaschnick, Ava Rathcke, Daphney Rathcke*, Shiann Richter*, Deanna Sjolie, Autumn Teiken, Anna Vargo* and Kylynn Warmbold.