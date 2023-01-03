99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

STUDENT NEWS: January 3, 2023

StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
(Adobe Stock)
Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com
January 03, 2023 11:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MState Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College recently announced academic honors for fall 2022.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester. Students named to the President's List have an asterisk after their name.

Area students who achieved academic honors are:

Menahga: Aili Anderson, Jaclyn Bloomquist, Robert Bloomquist, Ivan Crocker, Alayna Day*, Ava Etzler, Kate Hendrickson, Karen Hillstrom*, Carter Hillukka, Lane Hillukka, Faythe Honga, Micah Klein, Aaron Lake*, Amanda Lake*, Hannah Martin, Austen Simonson*, Kinsey Skoog, Mariah Skoog*, Megan Skoog*, Ina Wisuri, Alendra Ylitalo* and Sophia Ylitalo*;

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis: Amy Arnemann, Cody Barr, Angela French, Julia Harmon* and Sheila Keiser*;

Osage: Theodore Jackola, Janelle Lehto*, Henry Salmen, Reino Salmen and Morgan Swanson*;

Park Rapids: Megan Alden*, Natalie Backmann*, Elias Bervig, Avery Cederstrom, Jacqueline Chase*, Mikailey Clark, Pierce DeBlieck*, Kassidy Ennen*, MaKayla Greeno, Victoria Hanson*, Evelyn Hawn*, Jessica Johnson, Charity Kern*, Autumn Kietzman*, Noah Larson*, Lyvia Livermore*, Aleka London*, Natalia Lopez*, Malachi Martin, Makenzie Mitchell, Allyson Parliman, Morgan Stone* and Amanda Walker; and

Sebeka: Christopher Dufault*, Audrey Frisbie*, Avory Haman*, Bailey Haman*, Mason Heino, April Kerkvliet, Alexa Kern, Brady Lake, Maci Lake*, Teagen Lee, Otto Mattson*, Elyse Ness, Mandy Quaschnick, Ava Rathcke, Daphney Rathcke*, Shiann Richter*, Deanna Sjolie, Autumn Teiken, Anna Vargo* and Kylynn Warmbold.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What to read next
KevinKuhnWalleyeIceFishing10423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Ice fishing outlook is promising
Calub Shavlik of the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries office in Park Rapids cautioned ice conditions are still very spotty, with some lakes with six to eight inches of solid ice while other lakes still have quite a bit of slush on top.
January 03, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Top 10 best podium award sign, golden object. Vector
Local
The Enterprise’s Top 10 articles in 2022
The Heartland Lakes Area saw its share of turbulent weather and controversial local politics in 2022, but also entrepreneurs entering the business world, interesting school board candidates and tragedy averted by a family dog.
December 31, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Park Rapids Enterprise masthead
Local
Enterprise staff share most impactful stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, it is a time to reflect on the year gone by and look ahead.
December 31, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Dec. 19-25, 2022
From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.
December 31, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports