STUDENT NEWS: January 22, 2023
Moorhouse on Dean’s List
Brooklyn Moorhouse of Nevis earned a place on the Dean’s List at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for achieving a semester GPA of 3.5 or above while taking 12 or more graded credits.
Iowa State Dean’s List
Sierra Wroolie of Akeley and Aleah Voigt of Park Rapids earned a place on the Iowa State University fall semester Dean's List for achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Education Minnesota Menahga agreed to skip the Health Insurance Transparency Act process in 2023 to ensure premiums will not rise more than 9%.
Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave returned on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a request to simply name the water body “Kennedy Lake” – this time with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) approval.