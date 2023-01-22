STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: January 22, 2023

January 22, 2023
Moorhouse on Dean’s List

Brooklyn Moorhouse of Nevis earned a place on the Dean’s List at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for achieving a semester GPA of 3.5 or above while taking 12 or more graded credits.

Iowa State Dean’s List

Sierra Wroolie of Akeley and Aleah Voigt of Park Rapids earned a place on the Iowa State University fall semester Dean's List for achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

