STUDENT NEWS: January 22, 2023

Moorhouse on Dean’s List

Brooklyn Moorhouse of Nevis earned a place on the Dean’s List at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for achieving a semester GPA of 3.5 or above while taking 12 or more graded credits.

Iowa State Dean’s List

Sierra Wroolie of Akeley and Aleah Voigt of Park Rapids earned a place on the Iowa State University fall semester Dean's List for achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.