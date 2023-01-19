STUDENT NEWS: January 19, 2023

MSUM Dean’s List

Several area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Students recognized were:

Akeley: Edison Kramer;

Menahga: Zachary Floyd, Christian Johnson, Courtney Koebernick, Spencer Lake, Allyson Ohlgren, Hope Shepersky, Penelope Van Batavia and Olivia Yliniemi;

Nevis: Marissa Engst and Madison Thene;

Park Rapids: Zachary Behrens, Amber Berndt, Nicholas Canfield, Caleb David, Bianca De Rosa, Cody Dravis, Chloe Johnson, Farren Mooney, Tessa Peterson, Mallory Ritari and Isabelle Villarreal.

St. Scholastica Dean’s List

Four area students earned a place on the Dean’s List at the College of St. Scholastica for achieving a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

They are Nicole Nelson of Akeley, Jeffery Haas and Kali Oelschlager of Nevis and Emma Mischke of Laporte.

Other academic honors

Bryce J. Kondos of Laporte earned a place on the Dean’s List at Clarke University for fall semester by achieving a 3.65 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Rebecca Lloyd of Laporte earned a place on the Dean's List at Lehigh University for achieving a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses during the fall semester.