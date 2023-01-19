STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

STUDENT NEWS: January 19, 2023

StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
(Adobe Stock)
Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com
January 19, 2023 11:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MSUM Dean’s List

Several area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Students recognized were:

Akeley: Edison Kramer;

Menahga: Zachary Floyd, Christian Johnson, Courtney Koebernick, Spencer Lake, Allyson Ohlgren, Hope Shepersky, Penelope Van Batavia and Olivia Yliniemi;

Nevis: Marissa Engst and Madison Thene;

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids: Zachary Behrens, Amber Berndt, Nicholas Canfield, Caleb David, Bianca De Rosa, Cody Dravis, Chloe Johnson, Farren Mooney, Tessa Peterson, Mallory Ritari and Isabelle Villarreal.

St. Scholastica Dean’s List

Four area students earned a place on the Dean’s List at the College of St. Scholastica for achieving a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

They are Nicole Nelson of Akeley, Jeffery Haas and Kali Oelschlager of Nevis and Emma Mischke of Laporte.

Other academic honors

Bryce J. Kondos of Laporte earned a place on the Dean’s List at Clarke University for fall semester by achieving a 3.65 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Rebecca Lloyd of Laporte earned a place on the Dean's List at Lehigh University for achieving a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses during the fall semester.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What To Read Next
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County accepts 680 acres of woodlands
The Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) is donating 680 acres of “high-quality forestland” to Hubbard County.
January 19, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
010422.N.PRE.SchmidHomeAfterFire9179.jpg
Local
Family recovering from Christmas Eve house fire
The Keith Williams family's immediate needs are being covered through family, but a fundraiser may take place in March.
January 19, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
SpellingChamps011823.E.PRE.jpg
Local
Cook newly crowned Century’s top speller
Twenty-six competitors from fifth through eighth grade reached the finals, with two voluntarily withdrawing from Wednesday’s oral competition.
January 19, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Laker Hockey.JPG
Sports
WDC School Board approves joining girls hockey collective
The Detroit Lakes-based collective also includes players from Frazee-Vergas, Perham, New York Mills and Park Rapids.
January 18, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes