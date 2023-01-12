STUDENT NEWS: January 12, 2023

Biessener on Dean’s List

Claire Biessener of Akeley earned a place on the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the fall semester by completing 12 semester credits and achieving a 3.50 grade point average or higher.

Smith on President’s List

Scott Smith of Park Rapids qualified for the President’s Academic Honors List for the fall semester at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.