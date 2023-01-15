STUDENT NEWS: Jan. 15, 2023

Alexandria Tech Dean’s List

Several area students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Alexandria Technical & Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits.

They are Kayli Bessler of Laporte; Caitlyn Stute of Menahga; Austin Ahrendt, Ethan Klimek, Eli Lewis and Evan Pohl of Nevis and Kiana Bjorkstrand of Park Rapids.

Leeseberg graduates

Paige Leeseberg of Park Rapids graduated from Iowa State University in December with a Bachelor of Science in physics.

NDSCS honor students

Shailyn Pachel of Menahga and Chaise Persons of Park Rapids earned a place on the fall semester President’s Honors List at the North Dakota State College of Science.

SDSU Dean’s

ListEllie Ulvin and Chloe Voigt of Park Rapids were named to the fall semester Dean’s List at South Dakota State University for completing a minimum of 12 credits while earning a 4.0 GPA.