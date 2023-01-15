99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

STUDENT NEWS: Jan. 15, 2023

StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
(Adobe Stock)
Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com
January 15, 2023 11:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Alexandria Tech Dean’s List

Several area students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Alexandria Technical & Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits.

They are Kayli Bessler of Laporte; Caitlyn Stute of Menahga; Austin Ahrendt, Ethan Klimek, Eli Lewis and Evan Pohl of Nevis and Kiana Bjorkstrand of Park Rapids.

Leeseberg graduates

Paige Leeseberg of Park Rapids graduated from Iowa State University in December with a Bachelor of Science in physics.

NDSCS honor students

Shailyn Pachel of Menahga and Chaise Persons of Park Rapids earned a place on the fall semester President’s Honors List at the North Dakota State College of Science.

SDSU Dean’s

ListEllie Ulvin and Chloe Voigt of Park Rapids were named to the fall semester Dean’s List at South Dakota State University for completing a minimum of 12 credits while earning a 4.0 GPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What To Read Next
Scholarship cap on money
Local
SCHOLARSHIPS January 15, 2023
Area high school students ages 16 to 17 whose parent or guardian is a member of the Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative are eligible to enter the co-op’s essay contest for a chance to attend the 2023 youth tour in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 4, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.
January 15, 2023 07:59 AM
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 2-8, 2023
From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.
January 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kyle_Colby_P1012838.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter to appear on 'Prairie Musicians' TV show
Kyle Colby, a Detroit Lakes native who has been making music most of his adult life, will be featured Feb. 2 on the Prairie Public Television show that puts a spotlight on regional artists.
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
PRCityHall4624.jpg
Local
Thompson gives city leaders a heads-up on new housing
The Heartland Lakes Development Commission sought feedback from the Park Rapids Economic Development Authority on Jan. 10 regarding the city's role in developing 58 new housing units.
January 13, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish