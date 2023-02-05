STUDENT NEWS: February 5, 2023
We are part of The Trust Project.
Gustavus Adolphus Dean’s List
The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte and Sydney Koppelman and Cascade Oppitz of Park Rapids.
Other honors
Cal Tolleson of Sebeka earned a place on the Minnesota State College Southeast fall President’s List for completing a minimum of 12 credits while achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Batiste Huss of Park Rapids earned a place on the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall semester.
Next steps will include setting up energy audits and a large household waste drop-off day.
Kinship mentors make a difference in the life of a child. They can also make a difference in the life of a family.
The city is second on a waiting list for a state loan program to build additional hangars, with 33 people currently on the waiting list for hangar space.