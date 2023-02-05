STUDENT NEWS: February 5, 2023

Gustavus Adolphus Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte and Sydney Koppelman and Cascade Oppitz of Park Rapids.

Other honors

Cal Tolleson of Sebeka earned a place on the Minnesota State College Southeast fall President’s List for completing a minimum of 12 credits while achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Batiste Huss of Park Rapids earned a place on the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall semester.