STUDENT NEWS: February 5, 2023

February 05, 2023 07:46 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte and Sydney Koppelman and Cascade Oppitz of Park Rapids.

Other honors

Cal Tolleson of Sebeka earned a place on the Minnesota State College Southeast fall President’s List for completing a minimum of 12 credits while achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Batiste Huss of Park Rapids earned a place on the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall semester.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
