STUDENT NEWS: February 28, 2023

February 27, 2023 03:13 PM

BSU Honors

Bemidji State University recently recognized area students named to the President’s List during fall semester for earning a 4.0 GPA. They are Cara Mart of Becida; Laporte students Stirling Hart, Zachary Schueller, Emily Wade and Taylor Wade; Hailey Heegard of Menahga; Hannah Lewis and Tyler Lindow of Nevis; Logan Veo of Osage and Park Rapids students Cassidy Bera, Noel Skadberg and Casey Witkin.

Several area students were also named to the fall semester Dean's List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji for earning a GPA between 3.5-3.99. Students on the Dean’s List were:

Becida: Nicholas Black and Wyatt Parthun;

Laporte: Carter Eckblad, Anna Howard, Madison Huber, Keena Kondos, Morgan McDougall,

Riley Nelson, Grace Anna Schafbuch and Joseph Templeton-Smith;

Menahga: Ashley Savela;

Nevis: Madison Benham, Jack McNamee and Josey Umthun;

Park Rapids: Kayleah Breitweser, Kathryn Burlingame, Mercedes Forseman, Kora Just, Stacy Luetgers, Rilee Michaels, Taylor Mountjoy, Holly Packman, Kendra Scholz and Tate Usher; and

Sebeka: Raegan Jarvi, Tori Lee, Brandon Miller and Michaela Plautz.

