News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: Dec. 18, 2022

December 18, 2022 09:49 AM
MSU Mankato graduates

Four area students graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato Dec. 10.

Kayla Waaraniemi of Menahga graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in special education. Elizabeth Nelson earned her bachelor’s degree in Scandinavian studies.

Tristin Persons of Park Rapids graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and

Jack Simmons of Park Rapids graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in aviation.

