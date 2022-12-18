STUDENT NEWS: Dec. 18, 2022

MSU Mankato graduates

Four area students graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato Dec. 10.

Kayla Waaraniemi of Menahga graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in special education. Elizabeth Nelson earned her bachelor’s degree in Scandinavian studies.

Tristin Persons of Park Rapids graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and

Jack Simmons of Park Rapids graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in aviation.