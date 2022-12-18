STUDENT NEWS: Dec. 18, 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
MSU Mankato graduates
Four area students graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato Dec. 10.
Kayla Waaraniemi of Menahga graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in special education. Elizabeth Nelson earned her bachelor’s degree in Scandinavian studies.
Tristin Persons of Park Rapids graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and
Jack Simmons of Park Rapids graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in aviation.
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.