STUDENT NEWS: 8/7/23

Today at 3:44 PM

Mishler awarded Emerge grant

Angela Mishler, an undergraduate student from Park Rapids who is dually enrolled at the University of Montana and Missoula College, was recently awarded the Jeannette Rankin Emerge Grant.

According to the news release, the Emerge Grant supports women and nonbinary students who show a strong commitment to their educational and career goals and work to have positive impacts on their families and communities, and the Jeanette Rankin Foundation aims to transform futures through education.

Mishler is pursuing certification in licensed addiction counseling and minoring in chemical addiction studies. She also plans to become a licensed clinical social worker to counsel those who experience co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders.

U of M Dean’s List

Several area students earned a place on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List for attaining a 3.66 grade point average while completing 12 or more letter-graded credits. Students recognized for this accomplishment were Katherine Wurst of Laporte, Maggie Carrier of Park Rapids and Gavin Kiser and Jolee Lillquist of Sebeka.

