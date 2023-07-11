STUDENT NEWS: July 11, 2023

BSU President’s Honor Roll

Several local students were named to the President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University for the spring semester for earning a GPA of 4.0 while being enrolled in at least 12 credits. Students are listed by their hometown area.

Becida: Preston Copiskey’

Laporte: Keena Kondos, Zachary Schueller and Emily Wade;

Menahga: Jenna Lahti;

Nevis: Madison Benham, Hannah Lewis and Tyler Lindow;

Park Rapids: Kathryn Burlingame, Annalea Grundyson, Holly Packman and Noel Skadberg;

Sebeka: Hailey Heegard.

St. Cloud State grads

Four area students graduated from St. Cloud State University this spring: Breanna Rhodes of Laporte (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Magna Cum Laude), Tanner Eischens of Park Rapids (Bachelor of Science, real estate) Kendra Wattenhofer of Sebeka (Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies) and Missy Wattenhofer of Sebeka (Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude).

Northwest Tech grads

Several area students graduated from Northwest Technical College recently. Students are listed by their identified hometown.

Akeley: Kathy Idovich (Associate of Applied Science, dental assisting0;

Laporte: Alyssa Carlson (diploma, accounting clerk), Ethan Moss (diploma, electrical construction/maintenance);

Nevis: Reese Kline (diploma, commercial refrigeration);

Park Rapids: Luke Berglund (Associate of Science, nursing).

Northwest Tech Dean’s List

Five area students were named to the Dean's List at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji for the spring semester for earning a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits.

Danika David and Kathy Idovich of Akeley were on the Dean’s List, along with August Karvakko, Scott Kerr and Darlene Lindquist-VeVea of Laporte.

Other honors

Anabelle Andres of Park Rapids was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's List for the spring term for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 16 credit hours.