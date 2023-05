Emily Avenson with the Stony Lake Beavers 4-H Club digs out a veteran's footstone that has become overgrown May 21, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids. Contributed / Jenny Avenson

The Stony Lake Beavers 4-H Club teamed up with the Park Rapids American Legion on Sunday, May 21, to honor veterans buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids.

Work by members of the Stony Lake Beavers 4-H Club and the Park Rapids American Legion on May 21, 2023, made a difference to many veterans' "footstone" grave markers at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids. Contributed / Jenny Avenson

The groups trimmed back grass that had grown over the vets’ “footstone” grave markers, brushed dirt off and polished the markers to a gleaming finish.

Paul Avenson with the Stony Lake Beavers 4-H Club applies some elbow grease to scrub a World War II veteran's grave marker May 21, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids. Contributed / Jenny Avenson

The youth also learned the story of Lloyd Cortez Hawks, a Medal of Honor recipient buried in the cemetery.

Riley Cowden with the Stony Lake Beavers 4-H Club brushes dirt off a Korea veteran's grave marker May 21, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids. Contributed / Jenny Avenson