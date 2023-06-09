State Hwy. 34 work rescheduled – again. This time it's July 6.

The start date for the State Hwy. 34 project, between County Road 29 east of Detroit Lakes to County Road 26/47 west of Osage, has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 6, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

According to MnDOT, "Due to the traffic concerns along Hwy. 34 during construction, the prime contractor has proposed incorporating another crew on the project to help tighten up the schedule and shorten the duration of the detour. "

Starting July 6, the detour will be installed and work zone preparations will begin.

Then, crews will begin culvert work, with intermittent closures starting Monday, July 10.

With the addition of another crew, residents and other local traffic should be aware that construction staging for the culvert replacements is likely to change, said a MnDOT news release on Friday, June 9. "There may be multiple closures and flagging operations occurring simultaneously, and may cause longer delays in the work zone. More information will be announced as MnDOT continues to work with the contractor on those details."

Paving is still expected to start in August, and the hard closure for the bridge replacement at the Shell River is still planned for early August as well.

Project completion remains unchanged, with construction expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Traffic impact

According to MnDOT, trough-traffic will be detoured to County Road 47, Hwy. 87 and County Road 29. From one end of the project to the other, the detour could add 20 extra miles to your drive; however, work zone delays on Hwy. 34 will also impact travel time.

This year, MnDOT will be completing a 21-mile resurfacing project on Highway 34, from County Road 29 (four corners) to County Road 26/47 (old Highway 225).

In addition to the resurfacing, crews will replace culverts as well as the bridge over the Shell River. During bridge replacement, tentatively scheduled in August, Hwy. 34 will be impassable at the site for four to five weeks. Local traffic will need to find an alternate route around the bridge or take the detour.

Residential, business and local access

Throughout the duration of construction, driveway and entrance access will be maintained at all times.

For those who have a destination north or south of Hwy. 34, MnDOT says you may still use Hwy. 34 to get to your road.

All local traffic should anticipate long delays and periodic stops in the areas where crews are working.

It is advised to use an alternate route or the detour, if possible.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For more information about the project and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy34.

Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria is the prime contractor for the $15.7 million project.

