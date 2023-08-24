Starry stonewort confirmed in Long Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the presence of starry stonewort in Long Lake, near Park Rapids in Hubbard County.

An aquatic vegetation survey company hired by the Long Lake Area Association Inc. (LLAA) discovered the aquatic invasive species (AIS) and a DNR invasive species specialist confirmed its presence, according to an Aug. 24 DNR news release.

Sharon Natzel is LLAA’s AIS prevention coordinator. On Sunday morning, Aug. 13, she said, “the team from Aquatic Survey Professionals detected starry stonewort in about a 5-foot-diameter, bright-green patch underwater at a depth of about 10 feet.”

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 14, Natzel said the DNR specialist “snorkeled the area and used an underwater drone to confirm the small infestation of starry stonewort.”

The DNR says, “Starry stonewort can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. It is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.”

Starry stonewort is an algae that looks similar to some native aquatic plants. “In late summer and early fall, starry stonewort’s small, white star-shaped bulbils become more visible, making it easier to distinguish from other aquatic plants,” stated the release.

Treatment options

“The LLAA Ready Response to AIS team is currently working with the DNR invasive species specialist and potential AIS management vendors for treatment to contain and control the starry stonewort to prevent further spread,” Natzel said. “We will also reach out to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center to determine if current and past projects’ information or a pilot could be helpful.”

The DNR news release stated available treatment options include hand pulling, herbicide applications or other methods, as appropriate.

“Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management,” the release continued.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 26 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

Natzel explained that LLAA “takes a proactive approach to identifying potential AIS threats to Long Lake. In addition to volunteer shoreline monitoring, the association does a professional aquatic vegetation survey every five years, or as needed. This early detection allows us to identify AIS early and provides us with the capability to manage and respond quickly in the early stages of infestation.”

To learn more about starry stonewort, Natzel recommends visiting https://maisrc.umn.edu/starry-stonewort .

As more information becomes available, updates will be made to the LLAA website ( www.longlakeliving.org ) and the Long Lake Living Facebook page.

Information on how to identify starry stonewort can be found on the Minnesota DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/invasives/aquaticplants/starrystonewort.

If people think they’ve found starry stonewort or any other invasive species new to a lake or river, they should report it to the Minnesota DNR by contacting their area invasive species specialist at mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html .

Know the law

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to do the following:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

