News Local

Staff changes approved at Nevis School

There will be some new faces to welcome students back to school this fall.

Linda Hansen.JPG
Linda Hanson was recognized this spring for her 26 years of service to the district.
Contributed / Nevis School
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 2:55 PM

Several staff changes were approved at the Nevis School Board meeting Monday, May 22.

Jennifer Meyer will be taking over the position vacated by Linda Hanson who retired at the end of the school year. The position is a combination of elementary secretary and behavioral management educational assistant.

The board also approved a contract with Mackenzy Warne for the position of junior high assistant softball coach and a work agreement with Ethan Klimek for the summer grounds crew. Summer program staff were also approved, including a work agreement with Leslie Sagen as an extended school year instructor with special education students.

Summer Adventure teachers will be Angela Ahrendt, Tom Ahrendt, Kathryn Buckholtz, Aubrey Capecchi, Katrina Carrier, Karly Cobb, Hannah DeLaHunt, Abbie Henry, Donna Hoffman, Amy Klimek, Shawn Klimek, Wendy M-B, Melinda Mowder, Krista Platz, Jodi Sandmeyer, Cassy Smith, JoAnn Stute and Rebecca Thon.

Educational assistants for the Summer Adventure program will be Lynne Dalen, Liddy DeWulf, Amber Gordon, Kathryn Gorecki, Caroline Koch, Addison Lindow and Stacey Offerdahl.

Two staff resignations were also approved. Rebecca Thon resigned from her position as agricultural education teacher and will not be returning this fall. Jessie Doty resigned from her position as an elementary teacher.

In other action, the board:

  • Approved the purchase of a skid steer loader at a cost of $45,908 to replace the current skid steer loader, which is 10 years old. The plan is to sell the current model and use the sales to allow for the upgrade for a reasonable price.  
  • Approve fiscal year 2024 property, liability, auto and workers' compensation insurance  with VAALER. The estimated annual premium for all lines of insurance coverage is $93,836, which is an increase of $3,249 or 3% from the expiring premiums. Superintendent Gregg Parks said this is a fantastic insurance renewal as most school districts across the state are seeing over 10% increases this year. The premium increase is partially due to increasing the main school building’s replacement cost from $275 to $300 per square foot. Parks said it is important to maintain the appropriate insured values to keep up with inflation. 
  • Accepted donations totaling $13,460 that included $5,800 from the Nevis Firepersons Organization, $5,560 from the Itasca Mantrap Electric Cooperative, $500 from the Nevis Lions Club and $2,000 from individuals in the community.

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
