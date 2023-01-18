St. Cloud man with prior conviction charged with sex crime involving a minor

David Walt Studanski, 54, of St. Cloud is charged with three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual contact with a victim under 13.

According to the statement of probable cause, a Hubbard County sheriff’s investigator spoke with the mother of the victim, along with the victim, Jane Doe.

According to the complaint, following a motorcycle ride in Hubbard County on Sept. 14, 2019, there was a party. Jane Doe told the investigator that Studanski entered her bedroom on three separate occasions and improper sexual touching occurred each time.

Law enforcement spoke with Studanski regarding the incident. He said he drank a lot of alcohol, and denied ever being alone with the girl that night.

A review of Studanski’s criminal history reveals a prior conviction of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Stearns County in 2014. Studanski pleaded guilty in that case, which involved two girls who were younger than 11. According to the Hubbard County complaint, he remains on probation for these offenses. Conditions of probation include no use of alcohol and having no unsupervised contact with minor females.

“Given the seriousness of the offense and Studanski’s prior history,” a warrant for his arrest was requested in the complaint.

Each felony count is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.