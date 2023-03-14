Springtime on the farm: Laporte family raises alpacas and more

LAPORTE – Sarah and Michael Karvakko are accidental farmers.

“We weren’t intending to farm,” Sarah said. “Chickens are the gateway animal. If you get chickens, be careful.”

She is from Bemidji originally, while Michael grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Both my parents came from farms,” Sarah explained. “My mom was a subsistence farmer. My dad raised chickens and eggs.”

Michael’s parents had “random farm animals hanging around” at their remote location.

Sarah has fond memories of visiting her grandmother’s farm as a kid, particularly collecting eggs.

“All we wanted was a few chickens,” she said of their original intentions 15 years ago when they moved to their roughly 40-acre property just a few miles south of Bemidji.

Today, the Karvakko Family Farm boasts alpacas, sheep, ducks, pigs, horses and, alas, chickens.

“We have bees as well,” Sarah added.

Chickens and ducks cohabitate in a cozy shed. The area is fenced in for protection from predators, like fox and coyote. The Karvakkos raise Cochin, Barnevelder, Cinnamon Queen and Ameraucana chicken breeds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Homegrown and natural

Their farm emerged from a desire to be self-sufficient.

“We wanted to eat more homegrown, more natural. That’s how my parents had grown up. That’s how I wanted to raise my kids,” Sarah said. “That was the impetus for the whole thing.”

Duck eggs, at left, are similar in size to chicken eggs. "This one has a really big shell. It has a huge yoke, so they're very rich," Sarah said. "Most people in the world eat duck eggs." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Karvakkos have five children – three boys and two girls, ranging in age from 21 to 9 years old.

At Michael’s suggestion, they started with 25 chickens. A friend told them chickens were the easiest farm animal to raise.

“It all snowballed from there.”

Inquisitive alpacas

The Karvakkos branched into alpacas for their fiber.

“We’ve had those 10 or 11 years now,” Sarah said.

Alpacas were brought to the U.S. from Peru in the early 1980s, according to Sarah.

Initially, Michael heard they were a good farm write-off.

“I saw an ad that said ‘Free alpacas,’” Sarah recalled. A fellow 4-H family was giving them away in sets of three. “We’ve had as many as 16. Now we have eight.”

Sarah said alpacas aren’t typically friendly, but are very curious creatures. Tracker, one of their farm-raised alpacas, is an exception. He likes to kiss.

The Karvakkos currently have four male and four female alpacas. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Only one is a Suri breed. “You can see he has different looking fiber. It lays flat, while the rest of them poof like a teddy bear,” Sarah explains. The remainder are the Huacaya variety of alpaca.

Alpacas have adorable, large brown eyes and long eyelashes. They are related to the camel.

“They are so unique, especially to this part of the world,” Sarah said.

Realizing she had loads of alpaca fiber, Sarah determined to find a use for it.

5 Kids Fiber

Sarah learned to spin raw alpaca fiber and numerous finished products, roving, washed fleece, and handspun yarns.

She and her eldest daughter took a Park Rapids Community Education class, taught by Kathy Belt.

“All of my daughters knit,” she said.

They have an Etsy store to sell their Minnesota-raised yarn, called 5 Kids Fiber. The site says, “Each animal has a name and unique personality, just like all of our kids.”

Being a busy family, the alpacas are a hobby first and foremost. The Karvakkos homeschool their children. They also own an engineering, surveying and landscaping architectural firm headquartered in Bemidji.

Show and meat sheep

They bought sheep to clean out the wooded area around their farm.

“We have a handful of Dorsets and one lonely wool sheep,” she noted. “We’re thinning the herd because the prices were good the last couple of years. They’re not now.”

Both the purebred Dorset and Hampshire crosses are meat breeds.

Born in January or February, these lambs will stay with their mothers for another month. Sarah said they'll be up to butcher weight, which is 140 to 160 pounds, in September. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We have a few families that order our lamb every year,” Sarah explained.

They lamb in January and February, thanks to “a lovely, heated barn.”

“We primarily lamb early because the market is better.”

The sheep are usually sheared in April. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Karvakkos are active with 4-H in Beltrami County, and showing is January to March. Most farmers lamb in May, she noted.

They are also members of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota, a nonprofit organization that sponsors educational opportunities for producers, consumers, fiber artists and youth.

Lambs are super-hardy, Sarah said. Unless it’s 25-below-zero, they are happy outdoors.

Charlotte, 10, holds Ethel. Ethel is about two months old. Charlotte loves collecting eggs and playing with the lambs on the farm. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A dozen bouncy lambs frolic in the pen, the youngest born in mid-February.

It was a rough winter, Sarah said. Twenty lambs were born, and eight died. Plus, they lost one ewe.

A few will be butchered, with most saved for breeding next year. Sarah said they purchase show sheep for 4-H and to improve the genetics of the herd.

YouTube farmers

As the number of critters grew, so did the outbuildings. All are heated with a wood boiler, using blown-down lumber from the forest.

The Karvakkos have added grain bins, for example, so they can store more feed. They harvest square hay bales on their property.

These Pekin ducklings arrived via UPS on March 9. "We have to get new poultry every year," Sarah said for showing in 4-H. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Their garden provides fresh vegetables. They start and save their own seeds, all in the name of sustainability.

“Anything overgrown or too big or rotten goes right over the fence into the chicken coop,” Sarah said. “The chickens take care of all the scraps.”

They have a cellar and recently installed a greenhouse. All for growing and preserving more food.

“Our next big investment is a freeze dryer. It’s another way to preserve food and keep what we make,” she said.

The Karvakkos strive to keep an organic environment on their farm, using medicines as necessary for the welfare of the animals.

Jack is a 14-year-old quarter horse. He's one of three horses that the Karvakkos own. The girls show the horses in 4-H and barrel race. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

They perform most of the veterinary care on their farm, learning as they go. Sarah said there are excellent veterinarians in the area, but the Karvakkos realized what they could do themselves, like giving vaccinations.

“For the most part, you can learn anything on YouTube. I say we’re YouTube farmers. We literally came into this with zero knowledge. We had no idea what we were doing,” she said. “We’ve surprised ourselves with the things we can learn.”

A fulfilling endeavor

“We’re just doing what we can to do our part to minimize our footprint and be realistic in how that looks,” Sarah said.

They like to help others with the same goals. The Karvakkos sell animals and share knowledge.

“It’s just building relationships and community,” she said.

Sarah points out not everyone must start with a 40-acre farm. It may be as simple as canning.

“You just appreciate it more when you’ve grown it yourself. You can sit down at your table and say, ‘That’s our meat. Those are our potatoes. This is the vegetable we raised, and this is the sauce we canned from the garden.’”