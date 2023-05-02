Spring fire danger is highest until green up

Although remnants of snow banks still remain along some forested roads, spring fire season is here.

A red flag warning was issued for the Park Rapids area by the National Weather Service Monday and Tuesday due to a combination of low relative humidity and strong winds.

A red flag warning means any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and become difficult to control, and burn permits may not be activated while the warning is in effect.

Donna Edelman is a dispatcher with Park Rapids Area DNR Forestry. She said that fire danger ebbs and flows with the weather.

“Wind is a huge factor,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who spots a fire should call 911. “That’s the fastest way to get us dispatched,” Edelman said. “We always send ground people first to check it out. Aircraft can be used for bigger fires or fires that are harder to get at. We want to slow the fire down as quickly as possible to keep it as small as possible.”

Ben Cumber is the first assistant chief for the Park Rapids Fire Department. He said it's also important to have a home fire evacuation plan.

“I go over it with my family every year and we practice every three months,” he said. “Know where to meet when you get out and don’t go back in the house for anything.”

Burn permits and bans

Burn permits are required any time there is less than three inches of snow on the ground. According to the DNR website, a burning permit allows for burning small amounts of dry leaves, plant clippings, brush and clean untreated/unpainted wood when conditions permit.

An online burning permit for the calendar year is available at mndnr.gov for $5. It must be activated each time a burn is planned, either online or by phone. The website is updated daily with current burning guidelines.

“Going online is the most efficient way to get a permit,” Edelman said. “When you go to activate the permit, that is what notifies you if you can or cannot burn that day. Once the permit is activated, it puts a little dot on the map that the sheriff’s office can look at to see there is an activated permit at that location if someone calls them about it.”

A written burning permit can also be obtained through any DNR Forestry office at no cost. It is good for up to three continuous days and needs to be activated by phone when a burn is taking place.

Edelman said permits only allow burning beginning at 6 p.m. when conditions are safe to do so. “You are supposed to stay present with the fire so the fire is attended at all times, and the fire needs to be out cold by 8 a.m.,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cumber said he has seen a lot of people burning brush piles already this spring.

“You need to get a permit, watch them continuously and be sure they’re out when you’re done,” he said. “This time of year there are a lot of wind changes. The fire may seem out, but when the wind switches directions it can reignite and cause issues later. A few years ago, when we had that big fire by Walmart, that was caused by a campfire that had rocks around it. Everybody left it and it got outside the rocks and off it went.

“If you have anything hot, especially this time of year before green-up, you need to put a garden hose on it and stir it until you’re sure it’s completely out. Try not to leave any embers, because if the wind gusts up and one ember blows it can lead to a big fire. Be super careful. Burning this time of year is quite a gamble, especially if you’re burning brush piles.”

Cumber cautioned that big brush piles can lay dormant for months after a burn.

“There can be ashes on the top, but five feet down there could still be hot embers and the wind gets it going again,” he said. “So people should always check those piles in the spring.”

Cumber said having a burning permit eliminates unnecessary calls to the fire department.

“If you don’t have a permit and a call comes in from someone who sees a plume of smoke, you get a bunch of fire trucks out on the road that don’t need to be there,” he said.

Take extra precautions

Edelman said green-up is usually mid- to late May. The term “green-up” refers to a new growth of green plants. Until then, extra precautions need to be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

While rainy days can temporarily provide some protection, she said it doesn’t take long for grass and leaves to dry out, especially if there is a strong breeze.

“Even though we may have gotten rain so the ground itself is damp, the dead grass sitting on top of the ground is still dry, and that’s what will burn,” she said.

Cumber said the Park Rapids Fire Department responded to a rural grass fire in mid-April that was caused by lightning and burned close to an acre.

“Thankfully, a neighbor heard the lightning strike, went outside and saw smoke in a field and called it in, so we were able to get the fire under control,” he said.

DNR fire resources

Edelman said the DNR had a couple of fire calls in April, too.

“Nothing big, just a couple of little fires that got away from people,” she said. “Usually, it’s somebody who’s trying to burn a pile of brush and doing it incorrectly, or at the wrong time of the day, and they lose control. Sometimes people forget to get a permit or don’t follow the rules of that permit. There are fines and citations that can be given if the burning regulations aren’t followed.”

There are eight staff at the Park Rapids office who are part of the fire response team.

“We bring in two to six seasonal staff to help us depending on the fire danger level for the day,” she said. “We also have aircraft stationed around the state we can call on if we need help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DNR aircraft are located in Bemidji, Brainerd and Princeton, and DNR firefighters are available by page 24 hours a day.

“There is also a detection plane that goes up on a daily basis when fire danger is moderate or above,” she said. “That plane flies a circle around our protection area and looks for smoke so we can get fires caught and put out early.”