Friday, March 24

News Local

Spectacular northern lights across Heartland Lakes area

Eyes turned skyward Thursday night as a blast of solar energy triggered geomagnetic storms in the Earth's atmosphere. The aurora borealis was expected to weaken into Friday.

KatyBloomquistFreitag.jpg
Katy Bloomquist Freitag shot this photo of Thursday night's display filling the sky over Fifth Crow Wing Lake. "At 2:30 a.m., there were pillars like strobe lights. Simply incredible," she said.
Contributed/Katy Bloomquist Freitag
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 10:51 AM

The night sky was afire.

Known as the aurora borealis, the natural phenomenon occurs when charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with our planet’s gaseous particles.

KariMay.jpg
As she was leaving Zorbaz north of Dorset on Thursday, Kari May snapped an image of this "beautiful surprise."
Contributed/Kari May

The dancing green glow of the aurora borealis was reported on Thursday night, March 23, in a handful of states , including Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and New York.

Tips for viewing the northern lights

Northern light shows usually last only minutes, and they’re notoriously fickle. Sometimes, despite all conditions lining up, they may choose to stay silent. Other times, they may appear out of the blue.

Nevertheless, here are some tips to increase your chances of seeing the lights:

  • Skies should be clear with little to no moonlight and minimal cloud cover. Be sure to check the local weather forecast of your viewing area.
  • The best time to see the lights are from early sunset into the early morning hours. The displays are said to be most vibrant between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.
  • It’s best to get out of town to avoid light pollution, which can affect the brilliancy of the lights. Travel to a rural area, an unpopulated lake area, or one of the destinations noted in this article.
  • Solar radiation should be high to see the lights. Online space weather trackers help to determine this, as they monitor the solar wind stream and solar flares of the sun.
  • Don't give up! Sure, you'll probably be disappointed a few times when the elusive lights don't show themselves but stay committed to viewing them, and it'll pay off.

Tracking the northern lights

There are many online northern light trackers, social media pages and phone apps to help monitor viewing conditions. They include:

Bria Barton contributed to this article. She covers travel and tourism for Forum News Service and is based at the Bemidji Pioneer.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
ADVERTISEMENT

