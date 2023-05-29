‘Soak this all in,’ says one of 8 Park Rapids valedictorians

Park Rapids Area High School graduated 118 seniors on Sunday, May 28.

Only a few Park Rapids graduates tossed their caps after collecting their diplomas May 28, 2023 on the football field. However, confetti bombs, Silly String and puffs of colored smoke made a definite statement. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

It was a warm but windy day on the high school football field, with gusts occasionally carrying off graduates’ caps, flipping stoles over their shoulder and, for a few awkward moments, knocking diplomas off a table while school board members scrambled to recover them.

Olivia Davis was one of eight valedictorians who spoke at the Class of 2023 graduation May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The ceremony was marked by a large number of student speakers, due to the Class of 2023 having eight valedictorians. The class’s two salutatorians did not give speeches.

“The experiences we have received far outweigh the small piece of paper my fellow classmates and I will receive today,” said co-valedictorian Emma Ravnaas in her welcoming speech. “We have been a class of firsts, and our impact will not be forgotten soon.”

Ravnaas urged her classmates to thank all who supported them during their school years.

Natalie Backmann and Jillian Neubauer both shared class memories.

Co-valedictorian Morgan Koppelman didn't let a wind take away her cap, or her smile, during Park Rapids Area High School's graduation on May 28, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I’ve had people tell me in the last few months that graduating is like turning a page into a new chapter,” said Backmann, “but I think of it as closing a book. Because as we leave here today, we go on our divergent paths. Today, we’ll open up a new book in our life, but never forget our first.”

Neubauer said school memories are not merely moments frozen in time. “They are entities that have the ability to spark creativity, love, friendship and perseverance. As a result, we have learned that failure is not an end, but rather a stepping stone to success, which instills the courage to overcome all hardships.”

Co-valedictorian Olivia Davis, who was also class vice-president, quoted Roger Crawford: “Being challenged in life is inevitable. Being defeated is optional.”

Davis said the Class of 2023 learned that the road to success is not easy, with the disruption of COVID-19. “I believe that it shaped us in ways that no other event would have been able to,” she said.

Co-valedictorian Jillian Neubauer shares Class of 2023 memories during the Park Rapids Area High School graduation on May 28, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nolan Eckmann discussed how the students grew from relying on their parents for every need to being ready to face life on their own. “What you don’t know now, you will figure out,” he said, “and every small milestone that you pass will contribute to your betterment as an independent, young adult.”

“All of us have had to make countless decisions over the years,” said Morgan Koppelman. “As we continue to grow up, we will face more decisions. No one can make these decisions for us, and we will never know whether or not we are making the right choice. But it is through making decisions, whether right or wrong, that we are able to learn, grow and evolve.”

Koppelman advised her classmates to have a positive attitude, quoting J.R.R. Tolkien: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

Co-valedictorian Emma Ravnaas gives a welcoming speech to open the Park Rapids Area High School commencement ceremony on May 28, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Co-valedictorian and class president Emma Vrieze urged seniors to focus on the now. “Soak this all in,” she said, “because we can so easily get caught up in anticipating the future and dwelling on the past that we forget we are giving up a precious moment right now.

“Let’s focus on this moment, because when we walk off this field, we are stepping out as Park Rapids alumni for the first time in our lives. We only get to walk across this field and receive a diploma once.”

“As we stand on the brink of a new beginning, I am filled with a profound sense of pride and gratitude for our class,” Maria Wagner said in her farewell remarks. “Over the years, we have had to face numerous challenges and navigate through many moments of uncertainty, yet we have all managed to emerge stronger, wiser and more resilient than ever before. The hurdles we once faced have transformed into stepping stones that propelled us toward success.”

Shade Bounds sports school-colored socks as he collects his diploma from school board chair Sherry Safratowich during the Park Rapids Area High School graduation on May 28, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

She added, “We all stand on the cusp of a fresh start and a new beginning, because from here on out we can do whatever we want, choose what we love and be whoever we want to be. Don’t let that opportunity go to waste. … Go forth and leave your mark on the world.”

The commencement program also recognized salutatorians Haley Kerr and Aiden Yliniemi Hensel. Class colors were orange and black. Dahlias were the class flower. The class motto was a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

The concert band played Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance,” David Shaffer’s “Rise of the Vulcan” and James Ployhar’s “Fanfare and Recessional,” directed by John Cook. The concert choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and “North,” directed by Gunnar Aas.

1 / 7: The choir sings "North," arranged by Ryan O'Neal, with Gunnar Aas directing and Sarah Kaufenberg, piano, during graduation May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 2 / 7: John Cook directs the concert band in "Rise of the Vulcan" during the commencement ceremony May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 3 / 7: Amanda Kelly lines up a photo of her daughter, Noelle Kincaid, and her niece, Lucy Kiessel, after Noelle's graduation May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 4 / 7: Louisa Etter is all smiles while accepting her diploma from school board chair Sherry Safratowich during the commencement ceremony May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 5 / 7: Sandra Lara captures a family memory for the Lopez family – Nicolas, Natalia, Miguel and Thomas – right after Natalia's graduation May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 6 / 7: A group of friends coordinated their outfits under their graduation robes May 28, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. 7 / 7: Congratulating each other after their graduation on May 28, 2023, are new Park Rapids alumni Matt Lichter, Brent Ohm, Isaac Zinniel and co-valedictorian Nolan Eckmann.