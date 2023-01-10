Snowmobile trails are ready for riders

After hundreds of hours of hard work, area snowmobile trails have been cleared of trees and other debris from the December ice storm by club members and volunteers, and most are groomed and ready for riders.

Nevis trail cleanup a group effort

Karl Dierkhising is trail coordinator for the Nevis Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. “We’ve got about 90% of our trails cleared and groomed,” he said on Monday.

“We have about 10 miles left that we still have to clear so we can get the groomer down. Those are the Lester Lake and Beaver Lake trails in the Paul Bunyan State Forest. That’s the northern part of our loop. Those areas are open enough to get a snowmobile through, but not open enough so we can get it groomed. There are no downed trees blocking those trails from what I’ve been told. One I’ve driven myself and another I heard a report from someone who had gone through there.”

He said it took a lot of hard work by club members to get the job of clearing trees done.

“It’s been about three-and-a-half weeks we’ve been working on it,” he said. “That’s with about 12 people total helping out. Some people have been out there a lot and some only worked for one day. There were a couple of high school kids from Nevis who went out and worked one day during their winter break. I’ve probably got 60 hours just going out on weekends and after hours. Between everybody I’d say we’re pushing 200 hours.”

The focus this week is finishing those last two trails. “They’re a little bit slower going because they are narrower trails and there’s a lot of brush hanging over the trail, making it tougher to get a groomer through,” he said.

Dierkhising said everything they groomed has groomed up well.

“In the woods, the snow is probably 12 to 18 inches deep overall,” he said. “We could use some new snow as some of the corners are starting to show some dirt from the traffic, but personally I’d like to see everything opened up before we get any more snow. And we definitely don’t want any freezing rain.”

He said Nevis is a hot spot for snowmobilers because of being centrally located and right off the Heartland Trail.

“As a snowmobile pit stop, you couldn’t ask for anything more convenient for food and gas,” he said. “You can park right off the trail and everything is right there. I was out there working on some trails this weekend and saw a lot of traffic out there.”

Dierkhising said he believes the Nevis Trailblazers, formed in 1968, is one of the oldest clubs in the state.

Forest Riders have been busy, too

Members of the Forest Riders Snowmobile Club and volunteers have also been busy clearing trees and branches off trails.

The club grooms about 265 miles of trails. As of Monday, club member and groomer Tim Eischens said trails are all cleared and groomed.

“There’s still some stuff along the trail, so they’re not excellent,” he said. “We opted not to groom much this week as the trails are in decent shape. We’ll groom again next week. It takes us about 80 hours to do all the trails.”

He said part of their system is also used for the Heartland 200.

“All the trails are good to ride,” he said. “We groom the trails in Itasca, too, and I think the park did some removal of trees also. A lot of trails lead to the park and we do five of them. We also groom the trails around Emmaville.

“The snow that we got was so wet and heavy that now that we’ve groomed the trails a couple of times, it packs down and we have a nice base. The trails are in good riding condition. If it snowed two to four inches we’d get out and start grooming right away again, but I don’t see that in the forecast.”

Prepping for the big race

Dierkhising said the trails in the Nevis area that will be used for the Heartland 200 snowmobile race are ready to go.

Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber director Derek Ricke said members of the Heartland 200 race organizing committee were out recently, clearing some branches and trees with hand saws in the Paul Bunyan State Forest north of Nevis.

“The trails were already passable, but now they’re in pretty good shape and ready for the race, as well as recreational riders in the time leading up to the race,” he said. “Trails are getting a lot of use right now. With the high volume of use, we always wish for a little bit more snow. We’d love to get snow once or twice before the race to kind of repack and groom on the great base that we have.”

The Heartland 200 snowmobile race is scheduled for Jan. 28-29.

“Race routes will be marked heavily starting Wednesday, Jan. 25,” Ricke said. “We are sharing maps of the race on our website and through the snowmobile clubs trying to get the word out to recreational riders to avoid parts used for the snowmobile race that weekend. Race maps will also be published in the Enterprise.

“Mostly the races are in the morning, so by 1 p.m. the racers are through the track, back into town and done for the day. The Heartland Trail will be open as we don’t use that at all.”