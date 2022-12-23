Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails

The ice and snow storm knocked down many trees throughout the region. The forests were especially hard hit.

While the Heartland Trail is mostly cleared, most of the trails in the Paul Bunyan State Forest are unsafe and unpassable.

Area snowmobile clubs need volunteers with chainsaws to help with clearing trees which needs to be done before the trails can be groomed.

Karl Dierkhising is the trail coordinator for the Nevis Trailblazers snowmobile club.

“The grooming isn’t going to happen for a while because of all of the trees and branches on the trail,” he said.

“You can barely drive a snowmobile through some spots because of all the trees down and branches hanging down to the ground. It’s not just us, it’s statewide.

“The Heartland Trail is open because we worked on that right away. There are some branches hanging but you can get down it now. We worked on it Friday night and all day Saturday. That trail wasn’t nearly as bad because last year we hired a crew to come in and really cut the tree branches back up to 15 or 20 feet in the air. And being an old railroad grade, trees are farther back from the trail.”

Forested areas are a different story.

“In the state forest, I spent five hours clearing trees with chainsaws and went two miles,” Dierkhising said. “In some places where a branch has broken off 15 or 20 feet in the air, we’re driving our groomer, which is 10 feet tall, and climbing up on top of it so we can reach the branch and cut it off. One of our guys working in the Paul Bunyan said it’s bad there, too.”

The Nevis Trailblazers maintain 107 miles.

“Do the math,” he said. “We’re wondering if we’ll get it all done. We have a very small handful of people going out there. Most of our members are in their 70s and 80s, and it’s too hard for most of them to do that kind of work. We’re not doing much work this week anyway because it’s too cold.”

And the snow keeps coming.

“It will be interesting to see if the wind they’re talking about brings more branches and trees down too,” he said. “It’s going to be really tough this winter for snowmobiling in the area.”

Dierkhising said the Forest Riders Snowmobile Club and the Walker club are having a tough time, too.

“The county’s trying to help over here,” he said. “We’re also looking at getting a contractor to come in.”

Before the ice storm hit followed by heavy wet snow, he said the trails were all ready to go.

“We were looking the best we’ve ever done as far as having trails prepped, but that storm destroyed them,” he said. “It’s rough.”

He said from what he’s hearing this storm has impacted trails in the northern half of the state.

“Everyone who got that freezing rain and sleet that coated the trees,” he said. “Bemidji is dealing with the same thing.”

Dierkhising said riders need to be extremely careful.

“Look for stuff that’s down, and if there is any way they can help us throw branches all the way off the trail that would help. Move it 20 feet so it is completely off the trail so people won’t drive over it.”

He said snow depth ranges from 12 to 18 inches. “We’d have an excellent trail base if we weren’t dealing with all of the downed trees and branches,” he said.

Volunteers with a snowmobile or ATV side by side with tracks and chainsaw who are willing to help out may reach Dierkhising at 218-252-2637.

“We need a younger working force in our club,” he said. “Our youngest member is 50.”

ATVs working on the trails are permitted with a waiver from the DNR.

A tree that gave way under the weight of mid-December 2022's heavy snow lies across a snowmobile trail in Hubbard County. Contributed / Nevis Trailblazers

An ‘unbelievable mess’

Jerry Grudem, former vice president of the Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, still helps with trail cleanup.

“We do groom about 265 miles of trail,” said Grudem. “We do that about three days a week with three different groomers.”

The recent heavy snows are a setback, he said, after the cleanup work the club did in September and October.

Tim Eischens, one of the club members who grooms the trails, noted the Forest Riders have six members running three grooming machines. He described an “unbelievable” mess of trees lying across the trails.

“We could really use some help with people who snowmobile picking up tree branches and cutting any logs out of the way, if they have an opportunity to do that,” said Grudem. “This last snow has knocked trees down.”

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Eischens said. “All that heavy snow hanging on the trees, and the little red oaks are lying all over the trails. You can’t hardly get through. What I would do in one day, took me four days to do this week.”

Eischens said it would help to have more hands picking up the debris. “We go through and groom, and it’s not perfect behind us; we’re just get the trails opened up,” he said. “It’s hard to go out there and cut trees and mess around when the snow is up to your knees.”

He contrasted this with walking on a groomed trail that’s been packed down hard.

For an added challenge, Grudem noted, Hubbard County Environmental Services has logging operations going on near the trails.

“Every time a chainsaw touches something,” said Eischens, “it’s all full of snow and you get drenched. It’s not a good scenario.”

Eischens urged that people who live along the trails go out with a chainsaw or hand clippers and cut the wood back.

“If everybody did a couple-three miles, it wouldn’t take that many people, and it would be a big improvement,” he said.