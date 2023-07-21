Smokey Bear and Itasca State Park team up to fight wildfires

Smokey Bear, along with area firefighters, taught important lessons about wildfire prevention on Thursday.

Smokey Bear Day is an annual, family-friendly event at Itasca State Park. It celebrates the famous bear’s birthday, too.

Park naturalist Sandra Lichter said the event introduces the public to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) equipment and skills required of firefighters.

Itasca State Park visitors had the special honor of touring a helicopter used to fight wildfires. The crew fly in for Smokey Bear Day. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Participants learn how firefighters get into a fire shelter, explore fire trucks and equipment, test their safe campfire knowledge, run an obstacle course and much more.

Kids sported free Smokey Bear bandanas that they received at the welcome booth.

Alan Dobie helped guests sample plastic pump cans that have been used in firefighting. “The lead people into a fire, if they can’t get equipment back in there, strap these on their backs and go in,” he explained.

Dobie started working at Itasca State Park after retirement. “There’s two of us that do resources, like (installing) tree cages and spraying invasive weeds.”

New this year, the Brainerd Helicopter Service flew in for Smokey Bear Day. The DNR contracts with the company, when needed for wildfires anywhere in the state.

The Bambi bucket can hold 216 gallons of water. When filled, it weighs 1,800 pounds, explained helicopter pilot Tony Peltier. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Tony Peltier, the pilot, and Brody Geiselman, a DNR helicopter manager, let guests examine the helicopter and Bambi bucket system.

“When the fire gets too big to manage from the ground, they call in air resources,” Geiselman explained.

He’s been a DNR forester for a decade. “Part of my job is firefighting.”

There’s typically a four-person crew on the helicopter, Geiselman said. They help hook up the bucket and guide the pilot to make the drop.

Peltier said the bucket holds 216 gallons of water.

“It weighs about 1,800 pounds. If we were to drop it on a truck, it would crush it,” he said. “It fills in three or four seconds. We can get from any water source, whether it’s a pond or river or lake.”

Peltier can spot-drop on the size of a truck or, with speed, spread the water across 100 to 200 yards.

He’s been a civilian pilot for almost 20 years and fighting wildfires from the air since 2011.

Peltier warns the public to not fly personal drones over a fire.

Due to the hazard, “if we see a drone, we have to shut down” for an hour, he said. “We can’t put the fire out at that point. That’s been more and more common.”

Sarah Mattson, a Bemidji-based support dispatcher, explains how a fire shelter protects the firefighter from super-heated air. In order to be a firefighter, you must raise the shelter in 30 seconds or less. Shannon Geisen/ Enteprise

Sarah Mattson, a Bemidji DNR dispatcher, explained the intricacies of a fire shelter. If you don’t collect air inside the shelter, the superheated air from a wildfire can burn your lungs. “Firefighters die mostly from breathing superheated air, not from the burns they get on their body,” Mattson said.

She’s never had to use one in her 10 years as a firefighter in Oregon, and she hopes she never has to. Only 50 shelters are deployed in the nation per year, Mattson said, because firefighters scrupulously avoid such dire situations.

Claire Dobie scorches a pine cone to demonstrate one of the ways that wildfires can be beneficial. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Claire Dobie, a park naturalist, explained some of the benefits of wildfire.

It’s an advantage for rabbits, for instance, “because the understory will come back and grow really nice for them so they have more food.”

She torched a pine cone as another example.

“The seeds are trapped inside. They need fire in order to open up, so here I am pretending to be a wildland fire,” Claire said. “Over time, the cone will start to open, getting rid of all the resin that’s keeping it closed. Think of glue.”

Itasca State Park used to conduct a series of controlled burns within the park.

“The last one was in the early 2000s,” Claire said, “and we haven’t done it since. There’s been a lot of interest in bringing that back. It just becomes difficult when it comes to how many people visit. There’s a lot of factors at play.”

Last week, the Conservation Corps of Minnesota & Iowa sawed down brush. “They came in, cut down everything and hauled it out, so that’s another way to do what nature naturally did,” Claire said.

Franklin Plank, 12, and Rosemary Plank, 10, of Lake City, Minn. and Hailey Koch, 12, of Alma, Wisc. try pump cans used by firefighters. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Beth Plank of Lake City, Minn. brought her two kids, Franklin and Rosemary, to camp at the park, along with her best friend’s daughter, Hailey Koch of Alma, Wisc.

“This is our first time up here, and we are absolutely having a blast. We biked over her from the Pine Ridge Campground,” Plank said. “Yesterday, we rented a pontoon and went fishing, caught a bunch of sunfish and a crappie.”

Smokey Bear Day is collaboration of Itasca State Park staff, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forestry and parks staff, Friends of Itasca State Park and numerous volunteers.

History of Smokey Bear

Smokey’s fire prevention message is one of the longest-running public service ad campaigns.

On Aug. 9, 1944, Smokey Bear was born. He first appeared on a forest fire prevention poster.

In the poster, Smokey Bear is pouring water onto an escaped campfire. The poster message stated, "Care will prevent 9 out of 10 fires!"

Soon after, Smokey Bear's famous slogan, "Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires," took hold. The U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council quickly recognized the effectiveness a fictional forest character had for fire prevention education.

One spring day in 1950, in the Capitan Mountains of New Mexico, a game warden rescued a lone bear cub while battling forest fire. The orphaned cub suffered badly burned paws and hind legs. He was dubbed “Smokey” and news of his rescue spread nationwide.

Smokey Bear is recognizable throughout the world. He is the second-most recognized figure in the world, after Santa Claus.

