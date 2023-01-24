STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Smith charged with failure to register as predatory offender

The following information contains felony charges from complaints filed in Hubbard County 9th District Court. Defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 09:48 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Anthony Ray Smith, 60, of Cass Lake is charged with knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender.

According to the statement of probable cause, Anthony Ray Smith was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in Cass County. Smith was subsequently convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct on April 27, 2015. Smith remains on Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision for this offense until Nov. 9, 2029.

As a result of the Cass County conviction, Smith is required to register as a predatory offender until Dec. 20, 2041. As part of Smith’s predatory registration obligations, he is required to keep the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension informed of any address changes, including secondary addresses.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Smith completed a Minnesota Predatory Offender Change of Information form, listing his primary address as Cass Lake.

On Sept. 29, 2022, a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy went to the Cass Lake address. Smith mother, Deanna Charmichael, also resides at this address. Earlier, law enforcement learned from a DOC agent that Smith was not living at the address and the agent was unable to locate him. Charmichael told the deputy that Smith had been living there, but moved out around July 4, 2022 and had not been back. Further, she said she has tried to call him, but his number does not work anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sept. 29, 2022, Smith was taken into custody on a DOC warrant. The same day, a sheriff’s investigator conducted a phone interview with him and asked where he had been living since July 4, 2022. Smith claimed he had “sometimes” been living in the woods around his mother’s house and other times he was in the city of Cass Lake.

Smith was convicted of failure to register as a predatory offender in two Cass County cases. Smith was in custody in Cass County at the time of this report.

The felony charge is punishable by two to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
BlakeHigginsMug2023.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Park Rapids grad Blake Higgins ready to race
Higgins will be racing in both the sport stock and sport improved stock at this weekend’s Heartland 200 snowmobile race this weekend.
January 24, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Northland Outdoors
Snow trails in many areas beginning to show wear and tear, DNR officers say
January 24, 2023 09:49 AM
Northland Outdoors
Heartland 200 zooms through the Northwoods this weekend
January 24, 2023 09:15 AM
Local
Operation Ukraine: Interdenominational team in Park Rapids packages rice meals
January 24, 2023 09:06 AM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Two women apply for Menahga Police Chief
The Menahga City Council held a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 20 to speak to the two candidates.
January 23, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
012523.WEB.PRE.Poehlers2ndGrad65662.jpg
Local
Century 2nd graders go into business
Students learned about running a business from local business owners, then designed and presented business plans of their own.
January 23, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NevisSnowDaysCourt012523.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Nevis Snow Days royalty crowned
The Nevis Snow Days coronation was Jan. 17 with Kayli Bessler and Austin Ahrendt crowned as Queen and King. Snow Days royalty, from left, were ninth grade attendant Adeline Bjorklund, 10th grade attendant Olivia Simkins, Maria Gutierrez, Mya Stacey, Caitlyn Stute, Queen Kayli Bessler, King Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby, Joseph Houchin, Nolan Simkins, 10th grade attendant Dawson Cowfer and ninth grade attendant Elliot Harris.
January 23, 2023 02:27 PM
080820.File.PRE.NevisFireaAndRescue5266.jpg
Local
Vehicles destroyed in Nevis Twp. shed fire
A car and a side-by-side burned along with an unsided pole shed Jan. 17 on 269th Avenue.
January 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish