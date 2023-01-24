Smith charged with failure to register as predatory offender

Anthony Ray Smith, 60, of Cass Lake is charged with knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender.

According to the statement of probable cause, Anthony Ray Smith was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in Cass County. Smith was subsequently convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct on April 27, 2015. Smith remains on Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision for this offense until Nov. 9, 2029.

As a result of the Cass County conviction, Smith is required to register as a predatory offender until Dec. 20, 2041. As part of Smith’s predatory registration obligations, he is required to keep the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension informed of any address changes, including secondary addresses.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Smith completed a Minnesota Predatory Offender Change of Information form, listing his primary address as Cass Lake.

On Sept. 29, 2022, a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy went to the Cass Lake address. Smith mother, Deanna Charmichael, also resides at this address. Earlier, law enforcement learned from a DOC agent that Smith was not living at the address and the agent was unable to locate him. Charmichael told the deputy that Smith had been living there, but moved out around July 4, 2022 and had not been back. Further, she said she has tried to call him, but his number does not work anymore.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Smith was taken into custody on a DOC warrant. The same day, a sheriff’s investigator conducted a phone interview with him and asked where he had been living since July 4, 2022. Smith claimed he had “sometimes” been living in the woods around his mother’s house and other times he was in the city of Cass Lake.

Smith was convicted of failure to register as a predatory offender in two Cass County cases. Smith was in custody in Cass County at the time of this report.

The felony charge is punishable by two to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.