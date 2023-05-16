Simulation opens eyes to realities of poverty

Poverty is a reality for many individuals and families.

But unless you’ve experienced poverty, it’s difficult to truly understand.

That was the key message from a poverty simulation, held May 10 in Park Rapids.

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc. hosted the event, which aims to “bridge the gap from misconception to understanding with this interactive immersion experience.”

For one hour, roughly 25 participants experienced what life might be like on an extremely limited income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubbard County’s poor

Sue Monson, MAHUBE-OTWA child care program manager, introduced attendees to the process.

“The object of this experience is to sensitize us to the day-to-day realities of life for people with low incomes and motivate us to become more involved in activities which help to reduce poverty in this country,” she said.

According to Minnesota Compass ( https://www.mncompass.org ), Monson said roughly 11% of Hubbard County’s population, or 2,287, has income below the poverty level. Those with income between 100 to 149% of the poverty level numbered 1,659, or roughly 7%. “Which is really a lot for a county of this size,” she said.

This was MAHUBE-OTWA’s third poverty simulation.

Everyone was assigned a family unit.

For instance, Ann Aber, 39, is employed full-time, but her husband was laid off four months ago and unemployment compensation has run out.

She is one of 26 families represented in the simulation.

Every 15 minutes represents one week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like real life, participants need transportation to work or school. They need food on the family table. They might struggle with a chronic illness. They have bills to pay.

Donna Hill, with MAHUBE-OTWA, prepares the weekly "paychecks" for participants with a job at the "general employer." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“Missing work to access services is a real thing for families,” Monson noted.

It is based on the stories of real-life Community Action clients. It was developed by the Missouri Community Action Network ( https://www.povertysimulation.net ).

Jenna Cronen managed the "Food-A-Rama Super Center" during the May 10 poverty simulation. She works for Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership. Veronica Torres, with MAHUBE-OTWA, role plays buying groceries for her family with limited funds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Monson repeatedly emphasized: “Poverty is not a game.”

Some MAHUBE-OTWA staff, along with Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership (CAPLP) members, joined in the simulation for training purposes.

At the conclusion, Monson asked participants to commit to a war on poverty and take action to make a difference. Policymakers need to raise poverty guidelines, she added.

‘A real eye-opener’

Hubbard County commissioner Char Christenson participated in the roleplaying. At the May 11 ACTION Park Rapids meeting, she explained, “I was a mom. I had two kids, and my husband had just left me and I had $10. There was nothing else for resources.”

Marlee Morrison, community health director with CHI ST. Joseph’s Health, said, “It was super interesting to watch, especially the people who got the mom roles. You could see how stressed they were, and it was just a simulation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health serves as the county’s public health agent.

“I was so stressed out trying to figure out how to get the bills paid and grocery money,” Christenson remarked. “I just could not believe how angry I got and how helpless I felt.”

Amanda Griffin, who portrays a police officer, talks to "misbehaving teenagers" sent to juvenile hall: Adam Bach and Margaret Verie. All work for MAHUBE-OTWA in real life. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Christenson told staff who work in the industry that “our welfare system is designed to never let anybody out. And they agreed with me.”

She praised MAHUBE-OTWA for bringing the program to Park Rapids. “I hope you do it again next year. It was a real eye-opener.”

Morrison said community health staff talked about it “for a long time” after returning to their office. She and two managers attended the simulation.

Morrison reported that one of the managers felt so stressed that she was unable to think logically.

“That’s what we know now, working with families. They’re just trying to survive and can’t make long-term decisions,” Morrison said.

Robin Wilson with Family Safety Network said a child enduring food insecurity is 14 times more likely to commit suicide. “Just that alone so rip your heart apart and make you want to go cook a meal for your neighbor,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Wilkowski, director of MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action’s Head Start, said up to 60 participants may join the simulation. It takes about 20 helpers. If anyone is interested in hosting the poverty simulation, contact Wilkowski at 218-847-1385 or mwilkowski@mahube.org.

Wilkowski said MAHUBE-OTWA has hosted simulations at the Mahnomen School District and in Duluth.

“It can be very powerful,” she said.