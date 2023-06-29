Silver Star set to replace Bogey’s

The new owners of the former Bogey’s Sports Grille received the Park Rapids City Council’s approval for an on-sale liquor license on Tuesday, June 27.

The resolution in the council’s packet describes Larson’s business as Momma Nana, LLC, and notes the restaurant’s name is changing to Silver Star Saloon & Eatery.

During a public hearing on the matter, City Administrator Angel Weasner explained that due to the change of ownership, the new owner needed to apply for a liquor license.

Donna Larson of Waubun told the council she recently bought the restaurant and bar at 18081 169th Ave.

“We’re fixing it up, doing a lot of renovations to it,” she said, adding that they hope to open within the next week or so.

“It depends on how hard I can get my sons to work,” Larson quipped.

Council member Joe Christensen made a motion to approve the liquor license, and it passed 3-0 absent council members Liz Stone and Bob Wills.

Chickens at Salvage Depot

The council also had a brief hearing about a variance request to allow a minor subdivision of the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center’s (DAC) Salvage Depot property at 320 Career Path.

City Planner Ben Oleson explained that the DAC wants to split off a “finger” of the property extending south to State Hwy. 34, about 1 acre in size. He said they propose not to hook up the parcel to the city sewer because of distance and cost. However, the parcel would be only 139 feet wide, while city code requires parcels less than 200 feet wide to be connected to the sewer.

Oleson said the city planning commission did not see any issues with the variance request. Christensen’s motion approving the subdivision and variance passed 3-0.

Also passed 3-0 was Christensen’s motion approving a variance to allow chickens to be kept on the Salvage Depot property, next to the thrift store.

Oleson explained that city code only permits chickens to be kept on residential property.

He said DAC clients currently have six hens on the property and no roosters. He said the planning commission recommended approving the variance on the condition that the DAC replace the old van that was being used to house the chickens with a traditional chicken coop, and secure the fenced area with padlocks.

Oleson said DAC staff confirmed the van was removed and a traditional coop and padlocks were installed.

He said the chickens will be raised there during the warm months and removed during the winter. Also, he said, the DAC will not sell eggs, etc., but the chickens are there for DAC clients’ education and their own food.

City business in brief

In consent items and general business, the council:



Accepted Bruce Johnson’s resignation from the city planning commission and authorized staff to post a vacancy on the commission.

Paid Gladen Construction $372,706 for work on the Depot Park tennis court reconstruction project.

Paid Apex Engineering $5,581 for construction supervision on the tennis court project.

Paid Flaherty & Hood, P.A. $2,286 for legal counsel on general municipal matters and labor and employment consultation.

Paid Ferguson Waterworks $11,702 for water department supplies including 30 water meters.

Paid Girtz Excavating $1,400 for emergency repair of a water leak June 6 at 207 N. Main Ave., involving a backhoe, skid steer and labor. The request in the council’s agenda packet notes that the homeowner will be billed for these services.

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $1,966 to purchase water treatment chemicals.

Paid Kennedy & Graven Chartered $8,000 for legal services as bond counsel during the issuance of general obligation utility revenue bond series 2023A.

Paid RDO Equipment Co. $1,502 for parts needed to repair street department equipment.

Acknowledged donations to the city between June 9 and June 20, totaling $6,705. Among them were donations of $5,000 and $1,250 to the tennis court project, from Carl E. Wall and the Hewitt Family Charitable Fund respectively.

Approved payables totaling $38,988 and prepaids totaling $871,954.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at city hall.