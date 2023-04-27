Sign of division: Park Rapids citizen objects to political message

City resident Tim Harris showed the Park Rapids City Council photos of a sign that his grandson pointed out as they were driving into Park Rapids. The sign reads, “Thanks, Democrats, for destroying the USA.”

Speaking during the public comment segment of the council’s Tuesday, April 25 meeting, Harris criticized the sign’s placement, which “greets you coming into Park Rapids from the south” on U.S. Hwy. 71.

“My issue is that we’re dividing our country into Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “I would like to see this sign resolved. I would like to see something that says, ‘Park Rapids loves America,’ something to that effect.”

City Administrator Angel Weasner noted that the sign is on private property and outside city limits, so there is nothing the city can do about it. Provided it’s far enough off the state right of way, she said, it’s a First Amendment, free speech issue.

Harris suggested putting a sign up on the other side of the road saying, “Thanks, Republicans, for Donald Trump.” Weasner and Leckner said he could do that, with permission from the landowner.

“It’s not a great welcome for Park Rapids,” said Harris. “You’re dividing the country in half.”

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” said council member Liz Stone, adding that it’s the property owner’s decision.

“You should talk to him,” Harris argued. “Let him know that, hey, what are you doing to the community of Park Rapids” with tourists seeing the sign as they come into town.

Stone said it’s down to opinion and advised Harris to discuss it with the landowner himself.

Park Rapids HRA

Scott Wilson, executive director of the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), responded to comments by council members at a previous city council meeting about the Cass County HRA’s management of the Park Rapids HRA.

The Park Rapids HRA operates the publicly subsidized River Heights Apartments at 500 Riverside Ave., and is administered by contract by the Cass County HRA.

In media reports of the city council’s March 28 work session, Wilson said, it was stated that his office was not forthcoming with financial information about the Park Rapids HRA. Wilson said he had submitted those documents to Weasner on multiple occasions, and also recalled inviting Mayor Ryan Leckner to tour the building and ask questions.

After all that, he said, “come to find out on the 28th that you looked at doing an RFP, a request for proposals. We haven’t heard anything officially from the city. I talked to Bob (Wills) on the phone, as our city representative on the council. Nothing’s been talked-to to the Park Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority since it’s been brought up.”

Wilson said the Park Rapids HRA Board read the coverage of the March 28 meeting and was asking for a retraction and an apology for the comments that, he said, reflected badly on the agency.

Weasner counseled Leckner against responding at that time.