Shepherd siblings love to race

Three of Kyle and Maria Shepherd’s children will be racing in this year’s motocross event at the Hubbard County Fair. Races begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

“It started with some friends who were into dirt bike racing,” he said. “We went to watch and check it out. We purchased a cheap dirt bike and Kaden went to his first fair race in 2018. He ended up winning first place in the class he was in. That got the other kids interested in wanting to race. One of the greatest achievements is that all have taken first place in the classes they've raced in at the county fair from 2018 through 2022.”

Kaden is 15, Maddie is 13 and Kolby is 8. Maddie and Kolby started racing in 2019.

“Kaden and Kolby race the dirt bikes, and Maddie races the mini quads,” Kyle said.

He said he has learned about the sport through being involved with his three kids. He also serves as their pit crew.

“I enjoy working on small engines and making them go faster,” he said. “I do all of the mechanical work on the bikes to make sure everything is in top shape. The race trailer is stocked full of spare parts so between heats I can fix things when needed.”

Flying high, 15-year-old Kaden is the oldest of the three siblings who race. He has competed at the motocross races at the Hubbard County Fair since 2018 with some impressive finishes. Contributed / Kyle Shepherd

The kids even have their own track on two acres of the family property north of Dorset, so they can practice whenever they have some free time.

Kolby Shepherd is the youngest racer. Now 8, he was just 4 when he started the sport. Contributed / Kyle Shepherd

“It’s even bigger than the track at the fair,” he said. “I had Cumber Construction come out and make it. With the track right there, they get tons of practice while juggling football, baseball, softball and dance and the normal school activities. They probably ride on average about 10 hours a week. It all depends on their schedules.”

In addition to competing at MotoCity events held here and in Beltrami County and Little Falls and Staples, they race at the DMC MotorSports circuit in Brooks.

“We’ve got a big motorhome and an enclosed trailer and race all over northern Minnesota,” he said.

Kyle said around 90% of racers are boys, adding this will be Maddie’s last year of racing.

“She’s aging out of the quad that she rides and has decided not to move up to the next size and level,” he said. “She would rather spend time with friends, go play softball and do other things.”

Racing benefits

Kyle said one of the biggest benefits of having three kids racing is that these events bring the family together doing something they all enjoy.

“While I’m getting the bikes ready, my wife makes sure the motorhome is packed and the kids have all the race gear ready to go,” he said. “She also does the food prep. It’s a great family sport.

Maddie Shepherd, now 13, competes in quad races. Dad Kyle says "seat time" on the track is the key to racing success. Contributed / Kyle Shepherd

“When we started racing, no one from Park Rapids was racing and now we’ve brought in four other Park Rapids families: the Phillipis, the Andersons, the Walkers and the Mountjoys.”

He said being involved in racing has also taught his kids important life lessons.

“They understand what you're willing to put into it is what you'll get out of it," he said. "The effort you put into training shows at the races. It's time spent in the seat practicing corners, jumps, all aspects of riding.”

In the winter, the family goes down to practice at an indoor arena in Wisconsin.

Safety first

Kyle said racers need to be aware of safety at all times.

"Watching what's in front of you, how to avoid a collision, paying attention," he said. “Rain makes the track muddy and slippery.”

He said racing is a very expensive hobby. In addition to purchasing the bikes, they have to purchase safety gear that fits the kids as they grow.

“We buy quality protective gear,” he said. “Helmets, chest protectors with neck braces and supportive boots. The kids have fallen off a few times, but knock on wood, we’ve had no broken bones since they started racing. You have to purchase new gear as they grow. And once they have been outgrown they usually are too worn out to pass down.”

