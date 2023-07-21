Shepherd appointed Hubbard County assessor

The Hubbard County Board appointed Maria Shepherd as the new county assessor.

Shepherd has served as the interim assessor since the departure of Jamie Freeman in April 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) requires the county board to appoint an assessor within 90 days from the date of the vacancy. In this case, July 26.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell reported that he, county commissioners Tom Krueger and Ted Van Kempen and Hubbard County Human Resources Director Gina Teems interviewed Shepherd last week and unanimously recommended to offer her the job. Cadwell said Shepherd has accepted the position.

Maria Shepherd Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Shepherd is a Park Rapids Area High School graduate.

“My family moved to the area from Fergus Falls when I was going into sixth grade,” she said. “My entire family still lives in the area – parents, two brothers and their families. And we have convinced my husband’s family to move here as well.”

She attended Bemidji State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in business management.

Shepherd said she held various sales and management roles prior to beginning her employment with Hubbard County in March 2011 as an administrative assistant for the Environmental Services Office.

In Aug. 2014, she began working in the assessor’s office. She earned her Certified Minnesota Assessor’s license in 2015, followed by her Accredited Minnesota Assessor license.

“In 2019, I was granted my Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor license, highest level of licensing available in the assessor world. You have to have five years experience before you are eligible for this and have to be at this level of licensing to be county assessor,” she explained.

Shepherd was promoted to assistant county assessor in Sept. 2021.

“I love numbers, math and education. Looking at complex problems and thinking outside the box on what solutions are possible is a strength of mine,” she said.

“Hubbard County is my home and community. My entire family and extended family live here. My kids go to school in Park Rapids and are very active with football, baseball, softball, volleyball and dance. I have its best interest at heart.”

The DOR will confirm that Shepherd has the necessary accreditation.

The motion to appoint Shepherd passed unanimously at the July 18 board meeting.

Van Kempen said, “With what the assessor’s office went through this year and how Maria untangled that mess, I think the county will be in very good hands.”

Cadwell anticipated that Shepherd would take the oath of office at the Tuesday, Aug. 1 board meeting.

