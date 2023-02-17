‘Share the Love’ drive helps victims of violence

A gift card donation drive, now underway in the local area, provides fast help to people fleeing violence at home.

Heather Rogosheske, director of the Family Safety Network (FSM), spoke up for the organization that serves victims of domestic violence Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids.

“We serve anybody,” Rogosheske said. “There was actually an increase in males (requesting services within the last year.”

One thing they do is a “Share the Love” February. “This is our third year doing it, and it’s been very successful,” she said.

Rogosheske explained that FSM places red boxes at certain businesses in the community, where people can drop gift cards or monetary donations for buying gift cards.

“We use those if we have a victim,” she said. “A lot of time, if we put them up in a hotel, we’ll give them a gift card either to Holiday to go and get gas, or a local business where they can go and get food – either a grocery store or a restaurant they can go to.

“Walmart ones are nice, too, if they need clothes, if they have fled with absolutely nothing. Then, we can go and buy them clothes. Or, a lot of times, their cell phones get destroyed; we can buy them a new cell phone, and those kinds of things.”

Rogosheske said FSM is almost out of gift cards from last year’s Share the Love drive, so this month’s drive is well timed.

Asked if this is a more efficient approach than taking direct donations, Rogosheske said yes, “because, for our funding purposes, we would have to record all of that. So, if someone comes in and just needs gas, we can give them a gas card, and we don’t have to have all of that documentation.”