Menahga blueberry farm shares bounty with seniors

Senior citizens savored sun and plump blueberries on Friday, July 28.

First Fruits Blueberry Farm in Menahga let seniors pick one pound of blueberries free of charge.

More than 110 had accepted the delicious offer when the event was half-way through, according to Debbie Yennie.

“That’s just seniors and not including their assistants and family members,” she said. “It’s been a very successful day.”

Yennie confirmed this will become an annual tradition.

“Here’s the thing. You can’t outgive God. People say, ‘Oh, that’s going to cost you a lot to do this.’ God has given back so much. I’m so blessed with this farm, so there’s just no way I can outgive Him,” she said.

Elaine Kohl filled her bucket of blueberries. She was impressed by the number of milkweeds in the field. "There must be monarch butterflies," she said. Kohl lives at Heritage Living Campus. She's originally from Little Falls. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sandra Siekaniec of Menahga brought her mother, Yolanda Goltz, and mother-in-law Char Siekaniec. Both are 91.

“Still chucking,” Char said.

Sandra said, “I’ve picked here a lot, and I usually bring them their berries, but this time they wanted to come out.”

Yennie transported the 91-year-olds to the field in a golf cart.

Known as “The Golden Girls,” Char and Yolanda have gardening boxes at Woodside Manor Assisted Living.

Jill Manlove brought a crew from Crystal Brook Senior Living. Manlove is the life enrichment director. “This is a great event that Debbie and the staff have put together,” she said.

Pretty in pink, Mara Lundgren attended the blueberry picking event with her fellow Crystal Brook residents. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

After their jaunt in the blueberry field, seniors were treated to complimentary blueberry lemonade and blueberry brownies.

The treats were so delicious, guests requested the recipe.

Yennie’s grandson concocted the recipe.

“I do share it because I refuse to die with my recipes. There’s too many people out there that say, ‘I’m not going to give out that recipe.’ I’ll give out any of my recipes because I’m a really good cook,” she said. “I’ve got some of the best blueberry recipes ever.”

Debbie Yennie, owner of First Fruits, said it has been a good blueberry season. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Yennie grows four primary varieties of blueberries. She hired about 20 to 30 kids to assist pickers.

“The year has been very good, although I think we are coming to our end,” she said.

Yennie estimated the harvest would end the first weekend of August.

Blueberry Brownies

1 box of brownie mix

1-1/2 cups blueberries

1 egg

Add an extra egg to the brownie mix. Bake for 50 minutes, which is longer than the box instructions. After the brownies cool down, put them in the freeze for a couple days.