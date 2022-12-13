Schulz earns competitive U.S. Department of Defense scholarship

Editor’s note: The Park Rapids Enterprise is launching a new series of articles called “Where are they now?” to highlight the achievements of recent high school graduates. While Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga and Laporte may be small, northern Minnesota towns, they produce large talent. If you know of an alum from the area who has landed a unique or exceptional job, earned a prestigious award or performed an extraordinary task, contact editor Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Noah Schulz, a 2016 Park Rapids Area High School graduate, will be interning at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City, Fla. next summer.

Schulz was awarded a highly competitive Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program, funded through the Department of Defense (DoD).

Schulz was one of only 18 physics doctoral students who won a SMART scholarship.

After completing his doctorate in the spring of 2024, he’ll work as a full-time civilian employee for the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

How it works

A combined educational and workforce development opportunity, the SMART program offers scholarships for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students currently pursuing a degree in one of the 21 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines.

SMART scholars receive full tuition, annual stipends, book and health allowances, a summer internship and guaranteed employment with the DoD after graduation. They are also given the opportunity to engage in summer internships at their sponsoring facility.

For every year of degree funding, the scholar commits to working for a year with the DoD as a civilian employee.

According to SMART (smartscholarship.org), the program’s mission is “to enhance the DoD civilian workforce with innovative scientists, engineers and researchers across the U.S.” and “create a highly skilled DoD STEM workforce that competes with the dynamic trends in technology and innovation to protect national security.”

Highly competitive

Schulz is currently working on his doctorate in applied physics from the University of South Florida (USF).

He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead in 2020, majoring in mathematics and physics.

This was Schulz’s second time applying for the SMART scholarship. He was a semifinalist when he applied as an undergrad at Concordia.

“I’ve known that I wanted to go into physics, or some sort of science, for a long time,” Schulz said in a phone interview. “So this opportunity presented itself, and it’s a great option. I’ve kind of always wanted to work for the government in some facet, whether it was at a national level doing physics or a government facility.”

The scholarship application process was rigorous. Each year, Schulz said SMART receives “an absurd number of applications” from colleges and universities across the country, including Harvard and MIT.

“Especially for physicists, this is a very, very selective program. It varies every year, but anywhere between 1 to 3% acceptance rate,” he added.

In order to be awarded a SMART scholarship, a DoD facility must agree to sponsor the awardee.

At the semifinalist stage, facilities look for potential awardees that fit their technical criteria. Once the awardees are found, there are rounds of interviews.

There are tons of DoD labs in the U.S., Schulz said, but they need your specific skill set.

In his case, the sponsoring facility was the Naval Surface Warfare Center, located within the Florida Panhandle.

“What they focus on is largely coastal defense of the U.S.,” he said. “Their overarching mission is to ensure that the Navy is supplied with technology to maintain defense in the U.S. in a maritime environment.”

Research on graphene

Schulz’s research focuses on magnetic interactions that occur between graphene and ferrimagnetic insulators.

“Graphene is a really interesting material,” he explained. “It was actually the first two-dimensional material that was discovered, which means they were able to isolate it down to a single layer of atoms. Graphene is just a fancy name for carbon in two dimensions.”

He continued, “What’s interesting about this is when you isolate carbon down to a monolayer, it has completely different properties, which are really unique. For example, graphene is the strongest element ever discovered. The electrons inside of graphene move just a couple orders of magnitude below the speed of light. It’s thermally conductive.

“In terms of applying graphene to problems in the world, your cell phone, for example, has a bajillion different magnetic components. Almost all technology uses magnetism in some form. Modern computers use MRAM. There’s a ton of applications of magnets,” he said.

Graphene is not magnetic, Schulz added, but some elements can become magnetized by placing them next to a magnet. He is exploring whether inducing magnetism in graphene can lead to new properties and can be applied to different technical applications.

Dream big

Schulz reflected that it can be hard growing up in a small town. “I didn’t know anything like this existed in high school,” he said. “I just hope students know that things like this are possible. It opens a lot of doors.”

For instance, Schulz recently attended a conference in San Francisco.

“It’s really, really fun.”

Schulz is happy to answer any questions from area students at nschulz1@usf.edu.