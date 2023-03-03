School tour to Camp Ripley highlights military careers

A new class is providing Nevis High School juniors and seniors the opportunity to explore career options in the trades.

Superintendent Gregg Parks is involved in teaching the class and recently accompanied students to Camp Ripley to learn more about careers in the military.

“The reality today is some of our students are looking for alternatives to going to a four-year college,” he said. “Instead, they are looking toward vocational trades because they see the value in learning a trade or perhaps jumping into the labor market after high school.”

The vocational trades course is a cooperative venture between the high school and the community.

“We have partnered with local businesses and subject matter experts to provide an introductory glance at vocational trades which do not require a four-year college degree and are of interest to our students,” Parks said. “We currently have 11 students who are participating in the course.”

Students will gain exposure to boiler operations, electricians, welding, mechanical design, plumbing, HVAC, machining, concrete/masonry, auto mechanics and the armed forces. The course will involve hands-on training as well as taking field trips to machine shops, the Camp Ripley Training Center and various job sites.

On Feb. 28, 10 students went on a tour of the central maintenance activity site and the unmanned aerial support site at Camp Ripley. The students were greeted by Brigadier Gen. Lowell Kruse, the Camp Ripley commander. He stressed that despite high pay and great benefits, there is a shortage of mechanics at his facilities.

“Students were able to see many of the vehicles and armament in the Minnesota Army National Guard inventory and ask questions while mechanics performed maintenance,” Parks said. “The students also were able to get a briefing on two of the unmanned systems the army uses for surveillance and witnessed the flight and landing of one of the drones.”