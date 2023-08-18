School supply donations will help Park Rapids families in need

The Park Rapids Parent Teacher Association (PTA) needs donations to help students in the district whose families need help equipping them to go back to school next month.

Rhonda Lageson is coordinating the event that will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Century Middle School.

RELATED COVERAGE:





“Last year, we had over 300 kids come, which is amazing,” she said. “I never know how many will show up, so I just have to hope we have enough. This event is for families whose students attend Century School or Park Rapids Area High School who are in need of help.”

While backpacks and most of the required school supplies are ready for students, Lageson said she needs money or gift cards that can be used online to buy the type of scientific calculators needed, which she hasn’t been able to find locally.

“I can also use more wide-ruled notebooks, colored pencils and both wide and thin-tipped markers,” she said. “We also need one- and two-inch hard binders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative contributed money from Operation Roundup to purchase 250 headsets.

Lageson also runs the Helping Hands program at the school.

“Any extra donations will be used to help students who need help during the rest of the school year with supplies that run out or new students who come into the district. People in this town are so kind and giving.”

School supplies and checks, money or gift cards to purchase school supplies may be dropped off at the Century elementary or middle school office. Checks should be made out to Century PTA with “Helping Hands” on the memo line.

School supply distribution

The Park Rapids Schools PTA school supply event for families in need with students in K-12 will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Century Middle School lounge.

Use the new parking lot on the west side of the middle school and enter through Door No. 4. Each student will receive a backpack and essential school supplies.

