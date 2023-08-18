Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
School supply donations will help Park Rapids families in need

Backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to families in the Park Rapids district who can't afford them on Aug. 29 at Century School.

Closeup of an Assortment of School Supplies
Donations of school supplies or money or gift cards to purchase them may be dropped off at the Century School office in Park Rapids to help families in need.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 8:46 AM

The Park Rapids Parent Teacher Association (PTA) needs donations to help students in the district whose families need help equipping them to go back to school next month.

Rhonda Lageson is coordinating the event that will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Century Middle School.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“Last year, we had over 300 kids come, which is amazing,” she said. “I never know how many will show up, so I just have to hope we have enough. This event is for families whose students attend Century School or Park Rapids Area High School who are in need of help.”

While backpacks and most of the required school supplies are ready for students, Lageson said she needs money or gift cards that can be used online to buy the type of scientific calculators needed, which she hasn’t been able to find locally.

“I can also use more wide-ruled notebooks, colored pencils and both wide and thin-tipped markers,” she said. “We also need one- and two-inch hard binders.”

Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative contributed money from Operation Roundup to purchase 250 headsets.

Lageson also runs the Helping Hands program at the school.

“Any extra donations will be used to help students who need help during the rest of the school year with supplies that run out or new students who come into the district. People in this town are so kind and giving.”

School supplies and checks, money or gift cards to purchase school supplies may be dropped off at the Century elementary or middle school office. Checks should be made out to Century PTA with “Helping Hands” on the memo line.

School supply distribution

The Park Rapids Schools PTA school supply event for families in need with students in K-12 will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Century Middle School lounge.

Use the new parking lot on the west side of the middle school and enter through Door No. 4. Each student will receive a backpack and essential school supplies.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
