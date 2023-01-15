SCHOLARSHIPS January 15, 2023

Youth tour essay contest

Area high school students ages 16 to 17 whose parent or guardian is a member of the Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative are eligible to enter the co-op’s essay contest for a chance to attend the 2023 youth tour in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 4, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.

Students must submit an essay of no more than 500 words in length on why they would like to attend the youth tour.

Entries can be dropped off at the Paul Bunyan Communications office in Bemidji or Grand Rapids, or mailed to: Paul Bunyan Communications Essay Contest, 1831 Anne St. NW,Bemidji, MN 56601. The deadline for entries is March 2.

The trip features a comprehensive overview of the telecommunications industry and allows youth to meet with members of Congress who represent rural constituents. Youth will also participate in educational sessions about the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and visit historic sites.

Township Association scholarships

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) recently announced its 2023 scholarship program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors.

All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial school or a home-study program are eligible to apply for this program.

The 2023 essay question on promoting township government is: “Representation of people and ideas is the hallmark of government in the United States. No level of government is as close to its constituents as the township. Today’s townships face several challenges, including decreasing populations, annexation pressures from cities, declining interest in public service, growing demands from constituents and a distrust of government. Considering these challenges, what do you see as the future role of townships in local government?”

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of promoting awareness of township government by June 1, 2023. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified in September. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in Dec. 2023 in St. Cloud.

For more information and application details, call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit www.mntownships.org/about/scholarship-program.