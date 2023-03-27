99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Scholarships

Scholarship cap on money
Scholarship graduation cap on money
Adobe Stock
Today at 3:50 PM

Nevis Women’s Club scholarships

The Nevis Women’s Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships for Nevis High School seniors. One scholarship will be for a student attending a four-year university and the second is for a student who will be enrolled in a two-year community, technical college or a trade school. Applications are available from the high school counselor and applications are due by April 14.

The awards will not be based on grades, finances, gender or race. Extracurricular and public service activities as well as employment and intern history will be considered.

A completed application for the scholarship, an essay and a letter of recommendation from a teacher or community member are required.

The Nevis Women’s Club will administer the scholarships in coordination with the high school. Decisions on the recipients will be made based on the application and essay, without knowledge of the candidates’ names.

Scholarship winners will be announced at the Nevis High School Senior Reception in May.

The club will require proof of school acceptance from the winners subsequent to notification of the award. Proof of school enrollment will be required prior to the winners receiving the funds, likely in June.

The Nevis Women’s Club is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international service club.

