News Local

Scholarships

Scholarship cap on money
Scholarship graduation cap on money
Adobe Stock
March 05, 2023 08:20 AM

Electric Cooperative Youth Tour

High school sophomores and juniors who live in the Itasca-Mantrap Electric Company service area are eligible to submit an application for a chance to earn a trip to Washington, D.C. June 13-18 for the 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. The deadline to enter is March 16.

Students will participate in leadership training, engage in one-on-one conversations with elected officials and tour Washington, D.C.

To be eligible for a chance to win this all-expense-paid trip, students must complete an application. Based on responses to the application, qualifying students will be asked to participate in an interview with a panel of judges. The judges will choose one applicant to represent Itasca-Mantrap in Washington, D.C.

Applications are available at www.itasca-mantrap.com, at the Itasca-Mantrap office, or from a high school counselor. For more information contact Itasca-Mantrap at 218-732-3377.

Garden Club Scholarship

The Park Rapids Garden Club is offering a $750 scholarship toward a degree emphasizing horticulture or a related field such as landscape design or agriculture.

Recipients must be a current (or former) high school graduate from Menahga, Nevis or Park Rapids schools. Applications are available from school counselors or call Karrie Kapsner at 218-732-9079. Applications must be postmarked by May 5. The scholarship is funded by plant sales at the Park Rapids Farmers Market during the first two Saturdays of June.

MORE SCHOLARSHIP NEWS:

