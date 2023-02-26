99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Scholarships

Scholarship cap on money
Scholarship graduation cap on money
Adobe Stock
February 26, 2023 01:16 PM

Neen’s Future in Space
The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF), is seeking applicants.

The annual scholarship is dedicated to qualified students who have graduated within northwest Minnesota, who are pursuing their junior or senior year in post-secondary education or postgraduate study through a college, university, or other accredited non-profit technical or vocational education/training institution or program.

Students must be majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for students entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering or aerospace.

The student must have graduated from a school district within the NMF service area, which includes White Earth Nation and Beltrami, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship but is not an eligibility requirement. The student must have a minimum of a “B” average and demonstrate a willingness to earn at least a bachelor’s degree. Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship, but scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications are completed online at www.nwmf.org. Click on “Scholarships” on the home page.

MORE SCHOLARSHIP NEWS:

What To Read Next
022523.N.PRE.UnclaimedProperty.jpg
Local
Take online treasure hunt for unclaimed property
February 26, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: February 26, 2023
February 26, 2023 07:12 AM
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 13-19, 2023
February 25, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports