Neen’s Future in Space

The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF), is seeking applicants.

The annual scholarship is dedicated to qualified students who have graduated within northwest Minnesota, who are pursuing their junior or senior year in post-secondary education or postgraduate study through a college, university, or other accredited non-profit technical or vocational education/training institution or program.

Students must be majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for students entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering or aerospace.

The student must have graduated from a school district within the NMF service area, which includes White Earth Nation and Beltrami, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship but is not an eligibility requirement. The student must have a minimum of a “B” average and demonstrate a willingness to earn at least a bachelor’s degree. Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship, but scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications are completed online at www.nwmf.org. Click on “Scholarships” on the home page.