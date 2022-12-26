Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Scholarships

December 26, 2022 04:52 PM
Township Association scholarships

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) recently announced its 2023 scholarship program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors.

All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial school or a home-study program are eligible to apply for this program.

The 2023 essay question on promoting township government is “Representation of people and ideas is the hallmark of government in the United States. No level of government is as close to its constituents as the township. Today’s townships face several challenges, including decreasing populations, annexation pressures from cities, declining interest in public service, growing demands from constituents, and a distrust of government. Considering these challenges, what do you see as the future role of townships in local government?”

Applicants should submit a written essay, using critical thinking on the topic of promoting awareness of township government by June 1, 2023. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified in September. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in Dec. 2023 in St. Cloud.

For more information and application details, call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit https://www.mntownships.org/about/scholarship-program .

