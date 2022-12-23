Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Santa swings through town

Santa Claus paid a visit to the Developmental Achievement Center and participated in the Heritage Living Center's Dove Project on Dec. 22.

122422.N.PRE.SantaandFred9155.jpg
Santa Claus (Russ Carmichael) delivers a Dove Project present to living center resident Fred Wallman during a visit to the Heritage Community on Dec. 22, 2022.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 23, 2022 06:10 AM
Santa Claus came to Park Rapids Thursday, Dec. 22 to spread Christmas cheer, pass around candy canes and deliver presents.

122422.N.PRE.SantaandSophie9172.jpg
Santa Claus (Russ Carmichael) adds a hug to the Christmas presents delivered to resident Sophie Rieger during his visit Dec. 22, 2022 to the Heritage Living Center.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

He stopped at the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, then the Bearly Used thrift store before helping nursing home staff hand out residents’ gifts as the Heritage Living Center.

122422.N.PRE.SantaandSleigh9162.jpg
Santa Claus (Russ Carmichael) guides a "sleigh" full of presents to Heritage Living Center residents on Dec. 22, 2022, joined by helpers Stacy Pfeifer and life enrichment director Becky Maninga.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

A hey and a ho-ho to everyone who contributed to Heritage’s Dove Project this year, ensuring that residents received gifts from Santa’s room-to-room delivery service.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
