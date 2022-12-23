Santa swings through town

Santa Claus came to Park Rapids Thursday, Dec. 22 to spread Christmas cheer, pass around candy canes and deliver presents.

Santa Claus (Russ Carmichael) adds a hug to the Christmas presents delivered to resident Sophie Rieger during his visit Dec. 22, 2022 to the Heritage Living Center. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

He stopped at the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, then the Bearly Used thrift store before helping nursing home staff hand out residents’ gifts as the Heritage Living Center.

Santa Claus (Russ Carmichael) guides a "sleigh" full of presents to Heritage Living Center residents on Dec. 22, 2022, joined by helpers Stacy Pfeifer and life enrichment director Becky Maninga. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

A hey and a ho-ho to everyone who contributed to Heritage’s Dove Project this year, ensuring that residents received gifts from Santa’s room-to-room delivery service.