Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Santa stops at Akeley Christmas party

The event was put on by the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District Auxiliary and the Akeley Community Outreach Organization.

AkeleySanta121422.N.PRE.jpg
Wearing their reindeer antlers, Alison Nelson, Sophia Robbins, Noah George and Kendall Nelson strike a pose with Santa at the Akeley Christmas party.
Contributed / Karly George
December 13, 2022 11:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A children’s Christmas Party was held in Akeley Dec. 3 at the Red River Event Center. The event was put on by the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District Auxiliary and the Akeley Community Outreach Organization.

Karly George is the treasurer for Akeley Veterans and Community Outreach Organization. She said events included a coloring contest for cash prizes, a punch board game, a guess the candy jar and crafts. Hot dogs, chips, homemade cookies and hot chocolate were served for lunch..

Santa came to give all the kids gifts, and the Akeley Lions gave out books to all the kids as well. The Red River Event Center donated the space for the event.

RELATED COVERAGE:
AkeleyPostOffice.JPG
Local
Akeley Post Office to be renamed after WWII serviceman
The U.S. Navy fireman was died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was laid to rest almost 80 years later in his hometown cemetery.
December 22, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Free Thanksgiving meals in Akeley and Menahga
November 21, 2022 10:45 AM
Local
Free Veterans Day dinners in Park Rapids, Akeley
November 09, 2022 08:10 PM
Local
Akeley Halloween party drew a crowd
November 01, 2022 01:54 PM

Related Topics: AKELEYEASTERN HUBBARD COUNTY FIRE DISTRICTCHRISTMAS
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports