Santa stops at Akeley Christmas party
The event was put on by the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District Auxiliary and the Akeley Community Outreach Organization.
A children’s Christmas Party was held in Akeley Dec. 3 at the Red River Event Center. The event was put on by the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District Auxiliary and the Akeley Community Outreach Organization.
Karly George is the treasurer for Akeley Veterans and Community Outreach Organization. She said events included a coloring contest for cash prizes, a punch board game, a guess the candy jar and crafts. Hot dogs, chips, homemade cookies and hot chocolate were served for lunch..
Santa came to give all the kids gifts, and the Akeley Lions gave out books to all the kids as well. The Red River Event Center donated the space for the event.
